Leafs star Mitch Marner expresses excitement for return against Canadiens after injury

After missing 12 games due to a lower-body injury, Toronto Maple Leaf's forward Mitch Marner will return to the ice against the Montreal Canadiens. The game is scheduled for Saturday at the Bell Centre.

Marner's absence had limited the Maple Leafs' forward depth. But with his return, there's a renewed optimism within the team.

Similarly, Mitch Marner is eager to contribute and help the team in the final stretch of the regular season.

“I just want to get back, get back in the rhythm of things and try to contribute to help our team win games,” Marner said, via NHL.com.

Marner acknowledged the challenges of recovering after an extended absence.

"Just getting up to game speed (is the biggest challenge) regardless of how many skates or workouts you do," Marner ssidd. "It’s always tough to get back into game speed, especially the game speed at the level we are at right now."

Marner will be joining the lineup after a gap of 12 regular season games.

Regarding the crucial moment of the NHL season, where teams are giving their all to make it into the playoffs, Marner said:

"Just try to get acquainted with it as quickly as possible and just make sure the first couple shifts you try to keep them short and quick."

NHL insider Mark Masters first shared the update about Marner's possible return to the lineup against the Canadiens on X. He shared Marner has joined the Leafs' top powerplay unit at Leafs' practice.

Mitch Marner's possible line against Montreal and more

Coach Sheldon Keefe has strategically placed Mitch Marner back into the lineup, slotting him on a line with center John Tavares and left-wing Bobby McMann. This lineup adjustment will maximize Marner's impact while maintaining the chemistry of the team's forward lines.

Marner's return will also add firepower to Toronto's power play unit. He is an aggressive Offensive player who has contributed throughout the season for the Leafs. Marner was one of the leading forwards in the points race with 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games before his injury.

As Mitch Marner gets adjusted completely, we could see him in a line alongside Auston Matthews.