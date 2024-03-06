"Leafs could use a defenseman like him" - NHL fans react as Capitals lock Rasmus Sandin to five-year extension

The Washington Capitals have secured the services of defenseman Rasmus Sandin for the next five years with a hefty $23 million contract extension. The deal comes with an average annual value of $4.6 million, making it a significant commitment from the Capitals to the 23-year-old player.

The news of this contract extension first surfaced through hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the information. Friedman's tweet hinted at the impending deal:

"There is word this morning Washington is closing in on a five-year extension with Rasmus Sandin in the mid-$4M range."

Little did fans know that this speculation would soon turn into a confirmed and lucrative deal for the Capitals and their talented defenseman.

As the news broke, NHL fans flooded X with their reactions, offering a glimpse into the diverse perspectives within the hockey community. One fan, clearly expressing the sentiment of the Toronto Maple Leafs, remarked:

"Damn the Leafs could use a defenseman like Sandin!"

Another fan adopted a more cautious and skeptical tone, questioning the decision:

"5 years shackled to potential, or 5 years of regret? Roll the dice, Washington. Cap space isn't for the faint-hearted."

The discussion continued with a fan speculating on the implications for the Toronto Maple Leafs:

"That's the AAV the Leafs can expect with Lilly. Not getting another cheap bridge"

One fan brought a more critical viewpoint to the conversation, pointing out what they perceive as a common mistake among general managers in the league:

"An old coach of his calls him Lowgy. I think a lot of GMs are making mistakes by holding on to players that currently are keeping you out of the playoffs. Overvaluing your own assets will never make you a winner"

Rasmus Sandin expressed excitement about signing a five-year extension with the Washington Capitals.

Rasmus Sandin said (via NHL.com),

"It feels great obviously. I don't think you try to think about that stuff during your time when you're playing or during the season. But it feels great to have it done and I'm very excited to be here for another five years."

Sandin's performance this season includes 20 points in 52 games, boasting the second-highest ice time after John Carlson. Since joining the Capitals, he has amassed 35 points in 71 games. He was acquired from Toronto in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and a first-round pick in 2023.

Drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2018, he has accumulated 83 points across 211 regular-season games with both Toronto and Washington, plus a goal in five playoff appearances.