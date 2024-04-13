Leafs' William Nylander addresses his 8-game goalless streak

Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander is currently experiencing his longest goal drought of the season, having gone eight games without finding the back of the net.

Despite the frustration, Nylander remains optimistic and focused on the upcoming playoffs. He told reporters (via TSN):

"I mean, f—k I don't know how many games it's been since I scored," Nylander said candidly. "It doesn't matter for me. What's coming up is the biggest part.

"But, as a player, you're always striving to be better, so you're not just happy with what you've done. You just want to do better."

Nylander's last goal came on March 26 in a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils, and he has only managed two assists since then. However, the 27-year-old is encouraged by the fact that he is still creating chances.

"I'm just happy that the chances are there," he said. "Obviously frustrated that they're not going in, but gotta look at it positively so you don't get too mad."

To break out of the slump, Nylander participated in a solo skills session with Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser (the team's assistant general manager of player development) before Friday's practice.

William Nylander, who is on 40 goals and 96 points, acknowledged the frustration of the drought but emphasized the importance of working hard to get back on track.

"I think it's frustrating," he said. "Part of it, obviously it affects you in some way, but you just try and get out of it by working hard and working on what you need to get back going again."

Despite some recent bad luck, including a disallowed goal due to goalie interference and a missed assist opportunity, Nylander maintains a positive outlook.

"Sometimes you just gotta laugh about it," he said. "It is what it is." Nylander added.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe on William Nylander

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed his satisfaction with William Nylander's performance on the third line. Playing alongside Pontus Holmberg and Nick Robertson, the team is experimenting with a spread-offense approach. Keefe spoke to reporters about Nylander's form:

"In the last couple of games, I have started to work towards getting Willy extra shifts and moving him around a little bit. That was always part of the plan, too. Early on, I wanted to give the lines time to really get going and gain traction."

The Leafs' second line features John Tavares centering Bobby McMann and Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews is joined by Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi on the top line.

During Thursday's loss, William Nylander played nearly four minutes with Marner and Tavares, showcasing the potential of a loaded-up line.

Keefe sees the combination as a way to simplify the game when it's difficult to establish rhythm with three lines, allowing the team to get their top players on the ice more frequently.