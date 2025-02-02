"League is rigged to help Leafs": Fans livid at referees after Leon Draisaitl's late game-tying goal is waved offside after coach's challenge

Fans reacted as Leon Draisaitl's late game-tying goal was overturned due to offside following a coach's challenge in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

With just over 2 minutes left in regulation, Draisaitl rifled a shot past Joseph Woll's shoulder off a pass from Connor McDavid to seemingly tie the game at 4-4.

However, the goal was challenged by Toronto coach Craig Berube and ruled offside after video review showed the Oilers’ defenceman John Klingberg crossed into the zone offside.

The call sparked outrage among Oilers fans, who took to social media to vent their frustration. One fan wrote:

"The league is rigged to help Leafs."

Another fan wrote:

"Leafs get bailed out by the refs what’s new."

Here are some fan reactions:

"By the book, correct. As a fan, terrible. Need to add a statute of limitations on these calls. Maybe needs to be a shot in goal within 5 seconds or something to challenge?" one fan wrote.

"The off side rule is the worst i. Hockey. I really wish they would fix it," another fan wrote.

"Congratulations to NHL officials for their win over the Edmonton Oilers this evening!" a user commented.

"Im not an Oilers fan but thisbhas to stop. The game is played at such a high speed that they shouldn't be measuring in millimeters. It should be 6 inches offside to matter," another user wrote.

The disallowed goal loomed large as Toronto held on for the 4-3 victory. The Leafs jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead before Edmonton tried to battle back in the third.

Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Corey Perry scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

Matthew Knies, Mitch Marner, Bobby McMann and William Nylander scored for the Leafs. Joseph Woll has 45 saves in the win.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl on 4-3 loss to Maple Leafs

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl acknowledged that the team's performance against the Maple Leafs was not entirely bad but highlighted the importance of minimizing mistakes in order to secure a win.

“If we make fewer mistakes then we are probably going to win the game, that’s what it comes down to,” Leon Draisaitl post-game.

“I thought we controlled most of the play. Obviously the shots (48-28) will tell you the same and chances probably will as well. Not a bad game. But it’s tough to go down three goals twice, so it’s something to clean up.”

Despite the disappointing 4-3 loss, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers now turn their attention to their upcoming matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at the Enterprise Center.

