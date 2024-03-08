Legendary Bruins announcer hails Pat Maroon acquisition for Boston's morale: "He'll never lose a fight now"

Jack Edwards, the play-by-play voice of the Boston Bruins has heaped praise on Pat Maroon. The Bruins traded for Maroon via the Minnesota Wild on NHL trade deadline day, in exchange for Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2026.

It was an interesting deal as Maroon is known for his physical style and as he won three straight Stanley Cups, he knows what it takes to win.

Following the trade, Edwards sent a text to Bruins reporter Matt Porter about the deal:

“Looking forward to the next time we meet up. He’ll never lose a fight now that he’s wearing the right sweater on NESN’s Bruins telecasts."

Of course, Maroon isn't scared to drop the gloves, but can also add some points on the fourth line. This season with the Wild, Maroon has 16 points in 49 games and 60 penalty minutes.

Jack Edwards' past beef with Pat Maroon

The comments from Jack Edwards are interesting as he and Pat Maroon butted heads last season. During a Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins game in November of 2022, Edwards called Maroon fat during the broadcast.

After the game, Pat Maroon laid into Jack Edwards for his comments:

"You just don’t talk bad about someone like that for a minute straight, for no reason,” Maroon said, via Yahoo!

“I get it — if we’re out on the ice and guys are chirping and guys are doing those things, that’s part of hockey. That’s part of it. But someone on national TV when (potentially) millions of listeners are watching or tuned in, and he just basically cut me down.

"Uncalled for, unnecessary. I don’t understand why he did that. But it is what it is. It’s over, it’s done. And we turned a negative into a positive.”

The next time Tampa Bay and Boston met, Edwards went into the Lightning locker room to apologize.

“It was not intended to be mean-spirited. I went to Pat and explained that,” Edwards told The Athletic's Joe Smith. “He got his feelings off his chest, and I listened to all of it.

"I was not going to walk away. I let him go as long as he could. I wanted him to know I respected him as much as any NHL player for lasting as long as he has. Every single player who has played in the NHL is an unbelievable athlete, and I made that clear.”

Following the incident, Pat Maroon donated $2,000 in Jack Edwards' name to Tampa Bay Thrives, a non-profit dedicated to "assisting those struggling with mental health and substance use issues by providing navigation, access and awareness."

After the apology, the two put it behind them and Jack Edwards is looking forward to Pat Maroon on the Bruins.

