Legendary coach Don Cherry makes his feelings known about Zach Whitecloud's controversial hit on Matthew Knies

Don Cherry shared his thoughts on Zach Whitecloud’s hit on Matthew Knies. The incident happened during the second period of Toronto's 3-0 win on Wednesday. Whitecloud hit Knies as he crossed the red line, with Whitecloud’s skates leaving the ice, but the referees didn't call a major penalty.

The NHL Department of Player Safety reviewed the hit and decided that no suspension was needed, explaining that the hit didn't meet the criteria for further punishment.

Whitecloud was given a minor penalty for roughing, while Simon Benoit got a double minor for retaliation. That allowed Vegas to get a power play, which upset Toronto fans, especially after Knies was injured.

Don Cherry took to X to share his thoughts, calling the hit a "good hit."

"Good hit or dirty? I say good hit," Cherry tweeted.

The NHL rarely explains plays without suspensions, but this incident led to a video clarification. The league compared Whitecloud’s hit to plays by Ryan Reaves and Tanner Jeannot, which resulted in suspensions.

It explained that Rule 48 violations happen when the head is the main point of contact, and the contact is avoidable. Although Whitecloud made head contact, the league found his hit mainly targeted Knies' body.

The video explained that Knies’ body absorbed most of the hit’s force, making it different from the Reaves and Jeannot plays. It also highlighted Whitecloud’s proper angle and minimal elevation, stating that the head contact was unavoidable. The league eventually ruled the hit legal under Rule 48.

Don Cherry's idea for NHL goalies to use circa 1925 equipment

On Nov 14, Don Cherry suggested NHL goalies use smaller equipment, similar to what was used in 1925.

Back then, the gear was simple and focused on covering the net, not safety. Goalies wore thin leather chest protectors, light padding on arms and legs, and no masks. Gloves were basic, like regular player gloves.

Don Cherry’s idea, shared on X, proposed making goalies rely more on skill and reflexes.

"Should the NHL try and get smaller goalie equipment?"

In 1925, goalies didn’t drop to the ice and faced slower shots. Today, modern equipment focuses on safety with advanced padding and materials. Returning to old equipment would raise safety concerns. Goalies are already prone to injuries, as seen with Thatcher Demko and Joseph Woll missing time this season.

Goalie equipment has changed over the years. In the 1930s and 1940s, padding improved. The 1950s introduced catching gloves and blockers. Masks appeared in the 1960s, offering face protection. The 1970s and 1980s saw colorful leg pads and helmets with cages. By the 1990s and 2000s, lighter, stronger materials were used.

Today’s equipment is highly protective and designed for performance. While Don Cherry’s suggestion is interesting, it doesn’t match modern safety needs.

