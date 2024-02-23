Legendary Habs star Jean-Guy Talbot, winner of seven Stanley Cups, passes away aged 91: Reports

Jean-Guy Talbot, a revered figure in the hockey world and one of the legendary Montreal Canadiens stars sadly passed away at the age of 91. Talbot is renowned for his exceptional contributions to the NHL, particularly during the Canadiens' remarkable run of five consecutive Stanley Cup victories between 1956 and 1960.

With an overall seven Stanley Cup victories, he leaves behind a lasting legacy that will be cherished by fans.

Expand Tweet

A native of Cap-de-la-Madeleine, Talbot's illustrious career spanned over 13 seasons with the Canadiens, from 1954 to 1967. During his tenure with the team, he became one of the franchise's most esteemed defensemen. He had an exceptional season in 1961-62, in which he scored 47 points, his highest.

Throughout his career, Talbot also made notable appearances with other NHL teams, including Minnesota, Detroit, Saint Louis and Buffalo, until his retirement in 1971. Over the course of 1,066 games in the National Hockey League, Talbot tallied an impressive 285 points with 43 goals and 242 assists.

Beyond his achievements on the ice, Talbot continued to contribute to the sport he loved even after hanging up his skates. Following his playing career, he transitioned into coaching roles, serving as head coach with the St. Louis Blues from 1972 to 1974 and later with the New York Rangers during the 1977-78 season.

Several months back, Louis Beaudet, along with former Bécancour mayor Jean-Guy Dubois, released the biography of Talbot titled "Porteur de flambeau," with the preface authored by Serge Savard.

The news of Talbot's passing has deeply saddened the hockey community, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans, players and organizations.

The Montreal Canadiens took to Twitter to express their sadness:

"The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Jean-Guy Talbot. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the Talbot family during this difficult time."

Expand Tweet

Jean-Guy Talbot's NHL journey as a coach

During his tenure as coach of the Rangers, Jean-Guy Talbot gained attention for his choice of attire, often opting for a warm-up suit rather than the traditional business attire seen on most coaches. His coaching record in the National Hockey League reflects his dedication and experience.

With the St. Louis Blues from 1972 to 1974, Jean-Guy Talbot led the team through 120 games, in which he had 52 wins. Then he coached New York Rangers in the 1977-78 season, in which he coached a total of 80 games and recorded 30 wins. That season Rangers reached the preliminary round but lost to Buffalo Sabres.