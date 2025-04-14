Legendary HC Don Cherry makes his feelings known about Mitch Marner signing extension with Maple Leafs

Legendary hockey commentator Don Cherry shared his thoughts on Mitch Marner's contract situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner is in the final year of a $65.4 million contract and is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

When asked if he thinks Marner will take a hometown discount to stay in Toronto, Cherry said:

"It depends on how he does in the playoffs. If he gets a bunch of goals, I think he will stay. I think if he gasses like he did the last three times, I don't think he will stay."

Co-host Tim Cherry pointed out that Marner's agent Darren Ferris has a tendency to take his clients to free agency to test the market.

The Leafs also have to make decisions on pending UFAs like John Tavares. As Tim noted, if Toronto loses both Tavares and Marner, that's 90 points and 40 goals walking out the door. The team likely can't afford to lose both if they want to remain a playoff contender.

“I’d just be careful signing those guys long-term," Don added.

Cherry believes Marner's performance in the upcoming playoffs will heavily influence his contract negotiations.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving hopes to re-sign Mitch Marner

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has expressed a strong desire to re-sign Marner and remains hopeful that a deal can be reached before July 1. After the trade deadline, he said:

“We’re aligned with Mitch, we’re worried about this season. We’re worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time. It’s not a distraction, but like I said we think the world of him. But, it’s just not a question we’re going to get into every day.”

Meanwhile, Marner expressed his focus on the game without going into contract details.

“Like I talked to you guys, man, I’m not gonna get into any of this contract stuff. I’ve been very grateful, and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. So, I’ll leave it with you guys,” Mitch Marner said after the trade deadline.

Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs in scoring this season, with 99 points, including 73 assists, through 79 games.

