Legendary hockey coach Don Cherry floats the idea of NHL implementing circa 1925-like smaller goalie equipment

Former hockey coach Don Cherry on Thursday questioned NHL fans about considering using smaller goalie equipment like in 1925. Equipment back then was basic, focusing on coverage rather than safety or mobility.

Goalies used leather chest protectors with minimal padding made from wool. Shoulder and arm protection was limited, with thin padding or fabric linings for comfort. Gloves resembled regular player gloves; leg pads were also thin, and masks were not used.

Cherry asked a question from his followers on X:

"Should the NHL try and get smaller goalie equipment?"

Don Cherry's photograph features a smaller piece of equipment, which could make goalies rely more on skill and reflexes. In 1925, goalies didn’t drop to the ice to stop shots and faced slower-paced games. Modern equipment, however, prioritizes safety with advanced padding and better materials.

Cherry’s idea does not fit well with player safety and gameplay in today’s NHL. For goalies, going back to 1925 equipment will leave them vulnerable to injuries from the puck and sticks.

Goalies are already injury-prone, like Thatcher Demko and Joseph Woll, struggling to start for their teams at the start of the NHL 2024-25 season.

While Don Cherry gave us a glimpse to 1925, the goalie equipment has changed drastically over the century

Goalie equipment has changed a lot over the years.

By the 1930s, not much changed, though leg pads became slightly wider. The 1940s saw bigger changes, with thicker leg pads and more padded gloves. Some upper body protection appeared as players began shooting harder.

The 1950s brought better gloves. Catching gloves started looking like baseball mitts, and blockers had a flat surface for deflecting pucks. In the 1960s, goalies got their first masks. These early masks offered minimal protection, but they were a big step forward. Blockers and catching gloves continued to improve, and chest protectors grew stronger.

The 1970s saw more changes. Goalies like Gerry Cheevers added designs to their masks, and safety features kept improving. By the 1980s, leg pads had colors, and helmets included full cages.

In the 1990s and 2000s, gear became more advanced, using lighter materials and better padding. Pads were flatter and more protective. Today, goalie equipment is safe and built for top performance.

