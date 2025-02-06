Legendary NHL HC makes his feelings known on Leafs' Craig Berube’s ‘relentless’ coaching style

Craig Berube’s coaching style is already bringing a change to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have been going back and forth with the Florida Panthers for the first spot in the Atlantic Division. Legendary NHL coach Ken Hitchcock believes Berube's impact could help the team in the playoffs.

After losing in the first round last season, the Leafs hired Berube on May 17, 2024. He replaced Sheldon Keefe as coach. Berube won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He is known for his hard work and strict coaching style.

Speaking on "Sportsnet 590 The FAN," Hitchcock described Berube as "relentless."

“I’ve known Craig for a long time. I had him on my team when he was 17 years old and playing Major Junior," Hitchcock said. "And I would say right now, the one word I’d have for Craig is relentless. He’s relentless in getting things done. He’s relentless in making sure that it’s done the right way.

Trending

"And he doesn’t care who you are, where you came from, or what your involvement is. He wants it done a certain way, and everybody’s got to be included in that."

Hitchcock believes Craig Berube's approach will make Toronto a tougher team in the playoffs. He said the Leafs’ top players are learning to play the right way under Berube.

"I think that’s why, for me, Toronto is going to be a really tough out in a playoff series. I mean, they’re going through ups and downs, mostly because of injuries right now. But they’re going to be a tough out in the playoffs because he’s got a lot of the top players playing the right way.”

Expand Tweet

The Leafs captain, Auston Matthews, missed 15 games earlier in the season due to injuries. Max Domi and others have also missed games due to injuries. However, the Leafs have played well in those games, with forward Mitch Marner and William Nylander stepping up.

Toronto Maple Leafs' improved statistics under coach Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division with a 32-19-2 record and 66 points. William Nylander leads the team with 33 goals. Mitch Marner has 54 assists and 70 points.

Coach Craig Berube’s experience and disciplined approach have given the Leafs a new edge. Berube has a coaching record of 313-209-74 after coaching the Flyers, Blues and Leafs.

Under his guidance, the Leafs are scoring 3.11 goals per game, ranking 13th in the league. Their power play is successful 23.3% of the time, ranking 11th. Defensively, they allow 2.89 goals per game, where they need to improve

Recent wins over the Calgary Flames (6-3), and Edmonton Oilers (4-3) also show their strong approach. Craig Berube and the team will complete their four-game road trip before the 4 Nations Face-off after games against Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback