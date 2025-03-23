“Legit 100X better” "Take both in heartbeat”: NHL fans left debating over Connor Bedard and Matvei Michkov as ideal young star

Sportsnet posted a picture of Connor Bedard and Matvei Michkov on X. Both players were top picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard was drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks and Michkov was drafted seventh overall despite his initial projection of getting drafted second overall.

Michkov has played 69 games this season, scoring 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points. On the other hand, Bedard has played 70 games, scoring 19 goals and 35 assists for 54 points. He has a -38 rating and the Hawks are officially out of the playoffs.

Sportsnet asked fans:

"Who would you rather have on your team?"

Fans shared their opinions on Sportsnet’s question.

"Bedard is legit 100x better than Nic Petan 2.0," one fan said.

"Better question for you guys: In which order would you take these guys—Demidov, Celebrini, Bedard, Michkov?" another fan said.

"Before comparing I would say wait until they are on similar teams. Mitchkov has a far better supporting cast, and Bedard has been on 45 different line combos this year. In a few years this will be a much more relevant question," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Bedard in a heartbeat. The kid has absolutely no players to play with . That GM should get fired. They need to fire out some big offer sheets this year. They don’t need 1st rounders after this year. Just players. They will get a stud drafting in the top 3," a fan wrote.

"98.. ask like most Russians with outrageous talent, don't really like playing D a ton, so I'm thinking Conner would be a better 2 way player," another fan wrote.

"It’s not an either or. They’re both great, and no one loses picking either," one fan reacted.

Blues kept Connor Bedard in check to secure 4-1 win over Blackhawks

The Blackhawks lost 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues, their seventh straight loss. Connor Bedard did not score after playing 17:16 minutes and taking three shots on goal.

Robert Thomas scored first at 15:13 of the second period, knocking in a loose puck. Alexey Toropchenko made it 2-0 at 17:20, finishing a 2-on-1 with Radek Faksa. Ilya Mikheyev scored shorthanded at 19:06, cutting it to 2-1.

Nathan Walker made it 3-1 at 1:12 of the third with a tap-in. Zack Bolduc scored at 7:43, making it 4-1.

The Blues have won all three games against Chicago this season.

