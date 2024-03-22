Leo Carlsson Injury: Ducks rookie exits game after knee-on-knee collision 

Anaheim Ducks rookie forward Leo Carlsson suffered an injury during Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Carlsson was injured in the second period after colliding knee-on-knee with the Hawks' Alex Vlasic near the faceoff circle.

Expand Tweet

Carlsson had to be assisted off the ice following the collision as he couldn't put weights on his right leg. The 19-year-old forward eventually left the game and the Ducks on X/Twitter reported that Carlsson had suffered a lower-body injury:

"Injury Update: Leo Carlsson has a lower-body injury and will not return to this game."

Expand Tweet

Carlsson, who has a history of injuries, including an MCL sprain and concussion, showed his frustration by swinging his stick while on the ice:

"Leo Carlsson is helped off the ice after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Alex Vlasic. Didn't put weight on right leg. No call was made and Carlsson, who has missed chunks of time with a MCL sprain and concussion, swung his stick while on the ice in a show of emotion."

Expand Tweet

No penalty was called on the play, but Ducks' Ryan Strome appeared to be unimpressed by Vlasic's collision, which resulted in an injury to the Ducks' No. 2 pick. Strome rushed to Alex Vlasic and dropped the gloves, putting him down with a series of punches.

Expand Tweet

Given Carlsson's history of a knee injury this season, there is a valid cause for concern for the 19-year-old. If the current injury turns out to be severe, it has the potential to bring his season to an end.

Leo Carlsson's rookie campaign marred with injuries

Anaheim Ducks v Los Angeles Kings

Carlsson has faced a tough start to his rookie season due to injuries. He has been sidelined from the game because of knee injuries sustained throughout the season.

Initially, he began his rookie campaign on the injured reserve after a lower-body injury sustained during practice. In December, Leo Carlsson suffered another leg injury when Mackenzie Weeger fell on his leg during a game against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 21.

Leo Carlsson had to sit out for four weeks before making his return to the ice on Jan. 15. Drafted No. 2 by the Anaheim Ducks at last year's NHL draft, Carlsson has 24 points through nine goals and 15 assists in his rookie campaign.