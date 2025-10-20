Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was brutally honest, directing the blame squarely at himself for the team’s lack of offensive production.On Sunday, the Oilers fell 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, marking their third consecutive regulation loss and dropping their record to 2-3-1 to start the season. The Oilers’ offense has been a glaring issue, with just 11 goals scored through six games.Despite solid defensive play and strong goaltending from Stuart Skinner, Edmonton managed only two goals in the game. In his post-game comments, Leon Draisaitl said:&quot;You cant win scoring 1-2 goals a game. Its me Im certainly not feeling it. Take a look in the mirror and figure out a way of get going.&quot;Gene Principe @GenePrincipeLINKFrom @EdmontonOilers Leon Draisaitl when asked by @DNBsports about the offensive challenges. &quot;You cant win scoring 1-2 goals a game. Its me Im certainly not feeling it. Take a look in the mirror and figure out a way fo get going.&quot;The Edmonton Oilers currently sit fifth in the Pacific Division with just five points after six games. They travel to the Canadian Tire Centre to face the Ottawa Senators next on Tuesday.Leon Draisaitl's Oilers lose third consecutive game after defeat to Red WingsOn Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings secured their fifth consecutive win after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings currently sit atop the Atlantic Division with 10 points.After a goalless first period, Dylan Larkin opened the scoring for the Detroit Red Wings with a tip-in goal at 8:51 of the second period, making it 1-0. Emmitt Finnie extended the Red Wings’ lead to 2-0 at 11:54.Noah Philip responded for the Edmonton Oilers at 12:25, narrowing the lead to 2-1. Larkin scored his second goal of the game late in the second period, giving the Red Wings a 3-1 lead heading into the third.Leon Draisaitl pulled the Oilers within one at 7:33 of the third period, making it 3-2. Emmitt Finnie sealed the victory for the Red Wings with an empty-net goal in the final two minutes, securing a 4-2 win.Larkin accumulated four points for the Red Wings in the win, while goaltender John Gibson made 16 saves and posted a .889 save percentage between the sticks. The Red Wings play the Buffalo Sabres next on Wednesday.