Edmonton Oilers star center Leon Draisaitl dispelled the concern fans have over the lack of an extension for team captain Connor McDavid.

During an interview with insider Elliotte Friedman published on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on September 17, Draisaitl made his feelings clear about the situation surrounding him and his best friend, Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl stated:

"I know how this process goes, and I've said it for my own process. This is everyone's decision. Everyone's process is different, right? He's got a different timeline.”

The comments underscore that every contract negotiation is different. As such, the process behind McDavid’s extension has its own twists and turns. That’s why Draisaitl made it evident that he’s not privy to any insider information.

He added:

“I don't really know, to be honest, what is really going on between them, or what they're at, or what they're not at. I don't know, but I wouldn't say I'm nervous about it or anything like that. I obviously hope that it gets done.”

Like Leon Draisaitl, the entirety of Oil Country wishes a deal could get done sooner rather than later. That situation prompted Draisaitl to conclude his thought by stating:

“Like this is two sides negotiating whatever that they're negotiating. So, yeah, I'm still obviously very confident, and, you know, hope something gets done soon."

Check out Draisaitl’s comments in the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast from the 21-minute mark onwards.

Draisaitl’s comments clearly underscore that McDavid has the final word. Nevertheless, his belief is that a deal will be signed at some point in time.

Leon Draisaitl confident that Connor McDavid will re-sign before season begins

During the conversation, Draisaitl was asked about his own contract extension situation. In particular, the point of his re-signing signaled that Connor McDavid would remain in Edmonton.

To which Draisaitl replied:

“There's always this, this thought about, like, oh, he doesn't want to interrupt anything. Like, he doesn't, he doesn't want to drag this into the season.”

Leon Draisaitl defended his longtime friend and teammate by underscoring his confidence in a deal getting done at some point before the season begins. However, training camp is set to open, and there’s still no sign of a deal getting done.

Time is running out for the two sides to get a deal done before the start of the season. Fans hope that Leon Draisaitl’s instincts prove correct and a contract extension is not far off. Otherwise, the Oilers could face a distraction, however long it takes to get a deal completed.

