  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • Leon Draisaitl brushes off concern over best friend Connor McDavid's unsigned Oilers extension

Leon Draisaitl brushes off concern over best friend Connor McDavid's unsigned Oilers extension

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Sep 17, 2025 19:15 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
Leon Draisaitl brushes off concern over best friend Connor McDavid's unsigned Oilers extension - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers star center Leon Draisaitl dispelled the concern fans have over the lack of an extension for team captain Connor McDavid.

Ad

During an interview with insider Elliotte Friedman published on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on September 17, Draisaitl made his feelings clear about the situation surrounding him and his best friend, Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl stated:

"I know how this process goes, and I've said it for my own process. This is everyone's decision. Everyone's process is different, right? He's got a different timeline.”

The comments underscore that every contract negotiation is different. As such, the process behind McDavid’s extension has its own twists and turns. That’s why Draisaitl made it evident that he’s not privy to any insider information.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

“I don't really know, to be honest, what is really going on between them, or what they're at, or what they're not at. I don't know, but I wouldn't say I'm nervous about it or anything like that. I obviously hope that it gets done.”

Like Leon Draisaitl, the entirety of Oil Country wishes a deal could get done sooner rather than later. That situation prompted Draisaitl to conclude his thought by stating:

Ad
“Like this is two sides negotiating whatever that they're negotiating. So, yeah, I'm still obviously very confident, and, you know, hope something gets done soon."

Check out Draisaitl’s comments in the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast from the 21-minute mark onwards.

Draisaitl’s comments clearly underscore that McDavid has the final word. Nevertheless, his belief is that a deal will be signed at some point in time.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl confident that Connor McDavid will re-sign before season begins

During the conversation, Draisaitl was asked about his own contract extension situation. In particular, the point of his re-signing signaled that Connor McDavid would remain in Edmonton.

To which Draisaitl replied:

“There's always this, this thought about, like, oh, he doesn't want to interrupt anything. Like, he doesn't, he doesn't want to drag this into the season.”
Ad

Leon Draisaitl defended his longtime friend and teammate by underscoring his confidence in a deal getting done at some point before the season begins. However, training camp is set to open, and there’s still no sign of a deal getting done.

Time is running out for the two sides to get a deal done before the start of the season. Fans hope that Leon Draisaitl’s instincts prove correct and a contract extension is not far off. Otherwise, the Oilers could face a distraction, however long it takes to get a deal completed.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications