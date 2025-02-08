Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at Rogers Place. He also became the fastest player to score 40 goals this season, leading the Oilers with 83 points in 55 games with a rating of 27.

When asked about his milestone postgame, he credited his teammates.

"I’m not here to talk about myself again,” Draisaitl said. “It’s nice to hit that mark for sure. There’s lots of players around me that are a massive part of that, so I’m not taking full props for all that. There’s a lot that has to go right and has to go into that."

Leon Draisaitl reached 40 goals in 55 games, breaking his previous mark of 61 games in 2021-22. He became the seventh Oilers player to reach 40 goals in 55 games or fewer, joining:

Wayne Gretzky – 35 games (1983-84) (achieved five times)

– 35 games (1983-84) (achieved five times) Jari Kurri – 40 games (1984-85) (achieved three times)

– 40 games (1984-85) (achieved three times) Connor McDavid – 48 games (2022-23)

– 48 games (2022-23) Glenn Anderson – 49 games (1984-85)

– 49 games (1984-85) Craig Simpson – 53 games (1987-88)

– 53 games (1987-88) Jimmy Carson – 55 games (1988-89)

Draisaitl also extended his goal streak to three games and his point streak to six. He has been a steady contributor to the Oilers in wins, where he has 62 points.

Now in his 11th NHL season, Draisaitl has 931 career points in 773 games. He set career highs in assists (76) and points (128) in 2022-23 and scored a personal-best 55 goals in 2021-22. He has topped 50 goals three times in his career.

Leon Draisaitl talks about Corey Perry's important contributions to the Oilers

Apart from Leon Draisaitl, forward Corey Perry also scored two goals in Friday's game against Colorado. Perry is currently playing on Draisaitl and Connor McDavid's line. Before the Avalanche game, Draisaitl praised Perry’s hockey IQ and experience, calling him one of the smartest players he has seen.

“It was not fun (playing against him). We played them in the playoffs and he’s just smart, he knows what he’s doing,” Draisaitl said, via NHL. “His hockey IQ, in-game management, and with the puck is up there with the best that I’ve ever seen. We’re very fortunate to have him with us.”

Perry has 18 points in 53 games this season. He is usually a bottom-six forward but has scored six goals and five assists during the Oilers’ 21-6-2 stretch.

