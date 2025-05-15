Leon Draisaitl, Connor Brown and other Oilers stars react to Kasperi Kapanen's series-clinching OT win over Golden Knights

Kasperi Kapanen scored at 7:19 of overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 1-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. This goal ended the series and knocked Vegas out of the playoffs. The puck stopped in front of the net after Kapanen missed tipping in Darnell Nurse's shot. Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl both tried to poke the puck in before Kapanen finally scored.

On Wednesday, Draisaitl shared the NHL's Instagram post about the win and wrote,

“Klappyyyyyyy.”

Connor Brown also reshared the post and wrote,

“Cheeeeeeks!”

Vasily Podkolzin shared a post from the Oilers’ Instagram and wrote,

“Kappy Hour.”

Kapanen’s goal helped the Oilers win a tough game and move on in the playoffs

After the game, Kapanen talked about the goal.

“I don't think there's a lot to it,” Kapanen said via NHL.com. “I missed it a couple times. Just trying to stay with it. Luckily, it went in. That pretty much summed up the whole game today."

He added that there were not many good chances in the game.

"There weren't too many grade-A chances, and I'm just happy with it.”

Connor McDavid praises team effort as Oilers reach Western final

Edmonton will now play the Dallas Stars or the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Final. Dallas leads that series 3-1. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said the team is happy and keeps giving themselves chances to win.

“I’m really excited, obviously. We’re excited. We keep putting ourselves in good positions, and we keep giving ourselves a chance,” McDavid said. “We keep knocking at the door. That’s all you can do: Give yourself a chance.”

Goalie Stuart Skinner made 24 saves and got his second straight shutout. Coach Kris Knoblauch said Skinner played well and stayed confident in the game’s final moments.

“He came up big the last two nights,” Knoblauch said. “We needed them, especially as the game wore on in the third period. A lot more saves were needed. But not only making the saves but looking confident. If anyone needed to feel good about their game and have a little reward, he definitely deserved it.”

Edmonton did not score on the power play and is 0-for-14 on the road in these playoffs. Edmonton outshot Vegas 18-13 after two periods. Brett Howden missed an open net in the third period. McDavid had one shot late in the game, saved by Vegas goalie Adin Hill.

