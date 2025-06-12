Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid make honest admissions about Oilers' play ahead of crucial Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 against Panthers

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and the Edmonton Oilers face as close to a must-win game as you can get on Thursday night in Florida.

Down 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Finals to the defending champion Panthers, Edmonton will have to do everything in its power to avoid being put on the brink of elimination in Game 4.

Monday night's 6-1 loss in Game 3 was not pretty, but in the playoffs, it doesn't matter how you lose, because it's only one game. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are echoing that sentiment as they hope the Oilers can brush it off and put forth a much stronger effort on Thursday night.

The Edmonton Oilers shared their full media availability on YouTube.

"I would say this group does a good job of learning from the early couple of games in a series as a whole, not necessarily, you know, a lopsided loss like that, but yeah, you always learn from your disappointments. Learned a lot the other night, and hopefully some things that we can implement tonight that will give us a better result," McDavid said (1:10).

“I mean, sometimes those games where you just get waxed a little bit, they're almost easier to get out of, right? Because we didn't play our best. They played their best. We weren't even close to bringing our best. So, you know, you park that, you move on. Obviously, you think about it. But yeah, today is a great chance for us to tie the series," Draisaitl added (3:14).

Both Draisaitl and McDavid have been fantastic this postseason, racking up 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) and 31 points (six goals, 25 assists), respectively, through 19 games played.

Leon Draisaitl is confident in his group's experience heading into an all-important Game 4

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers have played a lot of playoff hockey over the last several years.

Doing so results in plenty of high-stakes, pressure-filled games along the way. And because of that experience, he believes the group is well-prepared to face another big challenge in Game 4.

The Edmonton Oilers shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"It's all experience, right? You go through this run last year, where we were under pressure for a lot of games, even in the Vancouver series, going back to that. And you just get comfortable in those situations, knowing that you play one good game, you find a way to get a win on the road, and you go home, and the series is tied. We know it's gonna be hard; they got the same plan over there. But, I think with experience, you just learn that in these moments, all you need is just one game right now," Draisaitl said.

Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers are ready to take on the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday night in Florida. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

