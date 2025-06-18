Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers lost 5-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. With the victory, the Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup.

Ad

Sam Reinhart scored four out of five goals in the game. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves, and Matthew Tkachuk also scored a goal to help the team win.

The Oilers lost to the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final last year in seven games. This time, Florida finished the series in six games.

After the loss, Leon Draisaitl spoke honestly about the back-to-back defeats. A reporter asked him what he would remember about this team. Draisaitl said,

Ad

Trending

“Yeah, we battled, but we're not leaving here as winners.”

When asked if it hurts more the second time, Draisaitl replied,

“Always hurts. Yeah, I don't know. It's not more or less. It's just the same.”

The reporter further asked about the team’s belief and confidence going into the playoffs. Draisaitl said,

“The takeaway is that we didn't win. Nobody cares. Nobody cares. We didn't win. So, good, try again next year.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Draisaitl scored 52 goals and 54 assists in the 2024-25 regular season. In the playoffs, Draisaitl played 23 games and recorded 11 goals and 22 assists.

Leon Draisaitl's Oilers teammate Connor McDavid credited Panthers for the win

Apart from Leon Draisaitl, Oilers captain Connor McDavid also looked disappointed after the team lost to the Panthers for the second straight year. He said the team struggled to handle Florida’s pressure and could not find a way to respond.

Ad

"Obviously, their forecheck was great. They tilted the rink," McDavid said, in postgame comments on Tuesday, via CBS Sports. "They were able to kind of stay on top of us all over the place, (and we were) never really able to generate any momentum up the ice... Credit to them, (as) they played well."

Ad

McDavid also talked about Florida’s depth and mentioned the Panthers had an edge with several players scoring over 20 points in the playoffs.

McDavid led the playoffs with 33 points, tied with Leon Draisaitl. However, he went pointless in Game 6 and had just two points in the last four games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama