Leon Draisaitl drops 2-word message for Oilers fans after eliminating LA Kings for 4th consecutive playoff series

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers booked a second-round date with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.
The Oilers dismantled the Kings in a 6-4 Game 6 win, coming all the way back from a 2-0 series deficit to eliminate LA in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
Edmonton was once again led by superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who sit among the top four in postseason point scoring thus far.
Their focus now shifts to the Pacific division-winning Vegas Golden Knights, but first, Draisaitl and the Oilers are still soaking in the opening round victory. Here was what he shared on Instagram on Friday.
"Moving on," Draisaitl captioned.
Leon Draisaitl improved upon his sparkling playoff numbers, now with 118 points (44 goals, 74 assists) in 80 postseason games. He'll be looking to add to those totals in Round 2 against Vegas.
The 29-year-old is in the final season of the eight-year, $68,000,000 contract signed with Edmonton in 2017. His new eight-year, $112,000,000 extension with the Oilers will kick in to start the 2025-26 campaign.
Leon Draisaitl was surprisingly held off the scoresheet in the Game 6 win
Despite the Oilers' 6-4 series-clinching win, Leon Draisaitl went pointless for the first time all series.
After being unable to contain Edmonton's superstars through the first five games, LA finally kept them quiet in Game 6, but ultimately still couldn't capitalize.
Sportsnet columnist Mark Spector shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Kings fans will want to look away from.
"McDavid and Draisaitl with one assist between them in a 5-3 game. If I'm the Kings, not sure I love that," Spector wrote.
Draisaitl's 19-game playoff point streak against LA was snapped in the process. He had amassed 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in that span. However, we know he's much more worried about the final score than individual production.
Draisaitl and the Oilers now seek revenge against a Golden Knights team that eliminated them in the second round back in 2023. The date and time for Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinal series have yet to be released.
