  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Leon Draisaitl drops five-word reaction to Connor McDavid reaching 1000-point milestone

Leon Draisaitl drops five-word reaction to Connor McDavid reaching 1000-point milestone

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Nov 15, 2024 13:47 GMT
NHL: New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Leon Draisaitl drops five-word reaction to Connor McDavid reaching 1000-point milestone (IMAGN)

Leon Draisaitl had a front-row seat for a lot of Connor McDavid's NHL points. On Thursday, McDavid broke the 1,000-point threshold, becoming the fourth-fastest to reach that mark, doing so in a little over nine seasons.

Draisaitl heaped praise on McDavid after the game to the media, but he didn't stop there. He also took to Instagram to share his support for his longtime teammate. He shared the video of McDavid's point, saying:

"Ride or Die. Legend. 1000."
Leon Draisaitl hyped up Connor McDavid&#039;s 1,000 points (Instagram/drat_29)
Leon Draisaitl hyped up Connor McDavid's 1,000 points (Instagram/drat_29)

Draisaitl also wore a shirt after the game that said "This guy has 1,000 NHL points" with a picture of McDavid.

also-read-trending Trending

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime.

Leon Draisaitl's endless support for Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid may be the next player to reach 2,000 points in his NHL career, doing something so few players have ever done. If it's not McDavid, Leon Draisaitl doesn't know who it will be.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

Draisaitl also said there was no chance he was shooting in that scenario, revealing that he'd have passed it to McDavid even if he was triple-teamed. He was asked if the set-up from Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse was "fitting" for McDavid's 1,000th. He said:

"If there's a third assist you'd like to get Nuge in there somewhere as well — Nuggy was great tonight. But it's certainly fitting. All three of us kind of came in at the same time, year after year, three years in a row. Knowing each other for a long time, life-long friends off the ice, it's a good story."

The two players combined for a wonderful set-up to an open McDavid, who shot it past the goalie as he has done so many times throughout his illustrious NHL career.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी