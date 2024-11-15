Leon Draisaitl drops five-word reaction to Connor McDavid reaching 1000-point milestone

Leon Draisaitl had a front-row seat for a lot of Connor McDavid's NHL points. On Thursday, McDavid broke the 1,000-point threshold, becoming the fourth-fastest to reach that mark, doing so in a little over nine seasons.

Draisaitl heaped praise on McDavid after the game to the media, but he didn't stop there. He also took to Instagram to share his support for his longtime teammate. He shared the video of McDavid's point, saying:

"Ride or Die. Legend. 1000."

Leon Draisaitl hyped up Connor McDavid's 1,000 points (Instagram/drat_29)

Draisaitl also wore a shirt after the game that said "This guy has 1,000 NHL points" with a picture of McDavid.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime.

Leon Draisaitl's endless support for Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid may be the next player to reach 2,000 points in his NHL career, doing something so few players have ever done. If it's not McDavid, Leon Draisaitl doesn't know who it will be.

Draisaitl also said there was no chance he was shooting in that scenario, revealing that he'd have passed it to McDavid even if he was triple-teamed. He was asked if the set-up from Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse was "fitting" for McDavid's 1,000th. He said:

"If there's a third assist you'd like to get Nuge in there somewhere as well — Nuggy was great tonight. But it's certainly fitting. All three of us kind of came in at the same time, year after year, three years in a row. Knowing each other for a long time, life-long friends off the ice, it's a good story."

The two players combined for a wonderful set-up to an open McDavid, who shot it past the goalie as he has done so many times throughout his illustrious NHL career.

