Leon Draisaitl endorses Zach Hyman as "Little Bull" in Oilers' lineup for impressive performance in Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl had high praise for winger Zach Hyman. Throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs, Hyman has put on several remarkable performances. In the big Game 6 win at home, Hyman netted a second-period goal to become the league's active goal leader.

While speaking to media members during the post-game press conference on Friday, Draisaitl compared Hyman to a bull. To further highlight his point, Draisaitl used Hyman's breakaway goal in the second period as an example.

With the puck careening through the neutral zone, Hyman jumped out on the breakaway, beating the Panthers' defensive line down the ice. While his touch around the net can't be denied and his finish on the break in Game 6 was perfect, Draisaitl pointed to Hyman's skating.

As he explained, it's Zach Hyman's skating and his first few strides that truly set him apart from his competition.

"He's a heck of a hockey player," Draisaitl said. "Very unique. He's like a little bull, you know? Obviously, he jumps out of the gate like nobody can. His first couple strides are so powerful, and I think you really see it today on the goal. He just explodes out of there and he's gone.

"And then, obviously he's calm, cool and collected in front of the net, just knows where to go. Really smart hockey player."

Oilers winger Mattias Janmark praises Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl following win in Game 6

In Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers were able to jump out to an early lead thanks to Leon Draisaitl. After previously logging just two assists throughout the series, Draisaitl made it clear prior to Game 6 that he was ready to be a difference-maker.

His opportunity came early on in the contest as he set up winger Warren Foegele for a big goal to get things going. Then, in the second, it was Zach Hyman's turn.

After the game, winger Mattias Janmark spoke about the impact of both Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl, crediting the two for their play in pivotal moments:

“We’re in the final and we don’t get here without contributions from Hyms. He was leading us at a point. Leo was for sure dragging us at one point."

The pair now sit within arms reach of raising the Stanley Cup trophy on Monday when they head to Florida for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. With only four other teams in NHL history able to come back from 3-0 deficits in the playoffs, the stakes couldn't be higher for Hyman, Draisaitl and the rest of the Oilers.