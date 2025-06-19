Leon Draisaitl gets 100% real about Oilers' core sticking together after second straight Stanley Cup heartbreak 

Leon Draisaitl shared his honest thoughts about the team on Thursday morning, shortly after the Edmonton Oilers lost Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The loss was the team’s second straight defeat in the Final, and once again, they came up short of their ultimate goal.

Draisaitl was asked about the future of the team’s core, especially his longtime teammate Connor McDavid.

"I'm going to be honest. I haven't really talked to Connor about it," Draisaitl said. [4:09] "There comes a time when we talk about it, but there's nothing that i can tell you right now that you want to hear or you need to hear.

"You know that's his situation, and he will do what's best for him and his family. Do I want him here forever? Yes, of course, I think everybody does."

Leon Draisaitl had a standout year with the Oilers. He scored 52 goals and 54 assists for 106 points in the regular season. He added 33 points in 22 playoff games, including four game-winning goals.

But Edmonton failed to execute its task against Florida for the second straight year, this time in six games. Game 5 at home was a turning point, and the Oilers couldn’t recover in Game 6.

Despite the disappointment, Draisaitl made it clear the group still believes in their path forward.

“The plan is to have runs like that over and over again,” Draisaitl said. [1:27] “And hopefully, eventually, the luck is on our side and we win.”

Now locked into an eight-year, $112 million contract, Draisaitl remains committed to Edmonton’s future. His deal runs through the 2032–33 season. With him leading the charge, the Oilers hope to keep their core intact and finally push through to win it all.

Leon Draisaitl talked about him and Connor McDavid getting judged over point production

After the Oilers fell short in defeating the Panthers, many in the NHL community targeted their top stars. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were denied the cup for the second straight year, something which was deemed unlikely after the finals series teams were confirmed.

Draisaitl mentioned that he and McDavid are often judged by their points and production.

"Yeah, that's that's always hard ... especially with Connor and myself, a lot of times we get judged off of our production, our points, or output offensively," Draisaitl said. [12:09] "But, you know, the only thing that him and I want is to win."

Leon Draisaitl said he would be happy scoring only 12 points if the team won the Cup. He added that this feeling is the same for everyone on the team. Winning is more important than personal stats.

"It was a good year for me. Personally. I thought I was consistent," Draisaitl added. "I play well, but at the end of the day, you know that ... that turns into, yeah, second."

In the end, the Oilers still ended in second place in the Stanley Cup race.

