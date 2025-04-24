Leon Draisaitl shared his honest thoughts after the Edmonton Oilers lost 6-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2. The Oilers were aggressive in the first period, and they outshot the Kings 11-6 in an attempt to recover after giving 1-0 lead.

But, heading into the second period, the Kings once again dominated the Oilers. Oilers were outshot (15-8) in the second period and (10-7) in the third period.

Speaking to reporters, Leon Draisaitl said he didn’t think the Kings had many Grade-A chances early, but he admitted the Oilers gave up too many late in the game.

"I don't know if I agree with that," Draisaitl said postgame. "The first two periods, I don't know how many grade-A looks they had five-on-five. At the end, we gave up a gazillion of them, of course. But the first two periods, I'm not sure how many grade-A looks they had. Obviously, again, something that we need to clean up."

The Kings scored early again on the night and built a big lead. They were up 3-0 midway through the second period. Kempe led the way with two goals and two assists. Kopitar added one goal and three assists. The Kings went 3-for-5 on the power play.

Edmonton’s defense struggled again, just like in Game 1. The Oilers have allowed 12 goals in two games, with Stuart Skinner giving up five goals in Game 2 before getting pulled. Pickard came in and gave up one more.

"No, of course not. Way too many. Just a little slow right now, and again, something we have to fix," Draisaitl added.

The Oilers went 0-for-3 on the power play in Game 2, and they are now 0-for-5 through two games. Draisaitl and Arvidsson scored Edmonton’s only goals, with both coming during the third period. However, to Edmonton's frustration, the Kings quickly answered back both times.

Oilers' offense relies on Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid

Los Angeles has controlled the series so far. They gained a three-goal lead early in both games. Edmonton fought their way back up in the first game with captain Connor McDavid's four-point night and Leon Draisaitl's two-point performance. They tied the game 5-5 before the Kings snatched the game with Phillip Danault's wrist shot goal.

The Oilers couldn't repeat their comeback in Game 2, and McDavid was held without a point despite playing 20:17 minutes. Draisaitl scored for the Oilers in the second period but had no chance in the third.

Now, the Oilers are down 2-0 in the series, and they will have to win Game 3 at Rogers Place on Friday night.

