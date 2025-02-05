Leon Draisaitl shared his thoughts as the Edmonton Oilers won 3-2 in overtime against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at Enterprise Center. Draisaitl contributed a goal and an assist in the win.

Connor McDavid finished with a goal and two assists, while Stuart Skinner made 20 saves. The Oilers outshot the Blues 38-22 and controlled the faceoffs with 63.8%.

Speaking to the media, Leon Draisaitl spoke about the team’s relentlessness after the game.

"We dipped a little bit there for a little while, it wasn't our best, but obviously good teams, you know, find ways to win hockey games at all times. And, you know, to come back from that, you know, it obviously shows a lot of character."

After signing the NHL's highest contract, at $112 million last year, Leon Draisaitl is the second-highest in points, with 79, this season - only one behind Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon. Moreover, Draisaitl is leading the league in goals, with 37, clearly justifying his massive $14M AAV.

Coming back to the aforementioned game, the first period ended without a goal. The Blues, trailing 1-0 in the second, scored twice late in the third to tie the game. Coach Kris Knoblauch noted that the Oilers played well early.

“I thought in the first period we played really well,” Knoblauch said, via NHL.com.

“Had a lot of scoring chances. I think their goaltender kept them in it. Then they played better as the game went on. In the third period, ‘Stu’ made some great saves to keep us into it."

The win ended Edmonton’s two-game losing streak and improved their record to 33-16-4 on the season.

Leon Draisaitl talks about his game-tying goal and teammate Connor Brown

Connor McDavid opened the scoring at 5:50 of the second period with a power-play goal. The Blues tied it at 5:12 of the third when Jordan Kyrou scored on a rebound. Colton Parayko gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead at 8:58 with a one-timer from Robert Thomas' pass.

Leon Draisaitl tied the game at 17:46, one-timing a cross-ice pass from McDavid with the goalie pulled.

“I’ve had a little bit of success over there,” Draisaitl said (per NHL.com). “We’ve got some great passers on our units. They seem to know when to slide it over. Obviously, fantastic pass by (McDavid).”

Connor Brown won the game for Edmonton at 2:33 of overtime, scoring off a pass from McDavid. Draisaitl praised Brown,

“He was good. Brownie always plays good for us. He’s a great player. It’s nice for guys like that to get rewarded in big moments.”

Next, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

