  • Leon Draisaitl Injury: Oilers star leaves game vs Sharks after taking multiple tumbles 

Leon Draisaitl Injury: Oilers star leaves game vs Sharks after taking multiple tumbles 

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Apr 04, 2025 04:46 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v New York Islanders - Source: Getty
Leon Draisaitl injury - Source: Getty

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl exited Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks after sustaining an apparent lower-body injury.

The injury seemingly may have worsened a pre-existing condition that sidelined him for four games late in March, though the Oilers have yet to release any detailed information.

Before leaving the ice, Draisaitl notched up an assist on the power play, bringing his total to five points across three games since his return from the earlier injury. The Oilers are already without captain Connor McDavid due to injury as well.

Leon Draisaitl clocked 10:04 of ice time before exiting the game. He has accumulated 105 points through 52 goals and 33 assists in 70 games so far this season.

Edited by Veer Badani
