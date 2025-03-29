Leon Draisaitl injury update: Insider shares major development around Oilers star's availability against Flames

All signs point to Leon Draisaitl returning to the lineup on Saturday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Hockey Night in Canada.

Ad

Draisaitl has been sidelined for the last four games due to an undisclosed injury suffered in an awkward collision during Edmonton's 7-0 win over Utah on March 18. The Oilers went 1-2-1 without the German centerman, though they lost their last two in regulation to Seattle and Dallas by a combined score of 10-4.

Oilers play-by-play voice Jack Michaels shared the news that Draisaitl will be back in the lineup on Saturday on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"Leon Draisaitl back in the lineup tonight for the Battle of Alberta," Michaels wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When speaking with the media after the morning skate, Draisaitl said he'll play through anything if it's at the right time, though he knows to be smart about it. Draisaitl centered Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson at the skate and should be expected to form the Oilers' top line on Saturday night.

The Edmonton Oilers will certainly welcome their MVP candidate back to a lineup that's also missing captain Connor McDavid (lower body), who doesn't appear to be close to a return just yet.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl will look to reclaim his lead as the Hart Trophy frontrunner

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, Leon Draisaitl will look to stake his claim as the league MVP upon returning from injury.

He was the Hart Trophy favorite prior to getting injured, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. They now have him with the second-shortest odds to win the award at +250, behind only Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (-130). Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon (+270) rounds out the clear-cut top three in the running for the prestigious honor.

Ad

Through 68 games, Draisaitl has already racked up 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists). He leads the league in goals by a wide margin over second-placed William Nylander (42 goals) and ranks third in point scoring behind only Nikita Kucherov (105 points) and Nathan MacKinnon (108 points).

Draisaitl will look to add to his season totals when he returns to the lineup on Saturday night as the Oilers host the Calgary Flames. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama