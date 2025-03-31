"Leon Draisaitl has been just spectacular": NHL goalie-turned-analyst crowns Oilers star as leading MVP contender over Connor Hellebuyck

Former NHL goalie Martin Biron believes Leon Draisaitl is the top MVP candidate over Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Biron, now a TSN analyst, said that Draisaitl’s impact on the Oilers is greater than Hellebuyck’s on the Jets.

On Sunday, Biron, on SC with Jay Onrait, praised Hellebuyck’s season but said that goalies need an exceptional year to win the Hart Trophy. He compared it to Dominik Hasek’s MVP seasons in Buffalo, saying that Hellebuyck has been great but that Draisaitl’s performances are more valuable.

Biron pointed to Draisaitl’s ability to carry Edmonton. He mentioned a game against Calgary, where Draisaitl tied the game late and won it in overtime. Draisaitl has 51 goals, including 11 game-winners, and leads the league in key scoring moments. His even-strength points are among the highest, and he has a strong playoff record.

"I think just watching that game — just like, you know, you watch one or two clips of the Oscars, and you say, 'Hey, does that look like an MVP?' —what Leon Draisaitl did in that game and what he's been doing all season long, that's what an MVP looks like.

"So, Connor Hellebuyck should be part of the three and probably finish second. And I know a lot of voters that are saying goalies matter more, so that's why I would give Connor Hellebuyck a vote. But for me, Leon Draisaitl has been just spectacular. First and maybe only one to 50 goals this year — uh, it's pretty spectacular," Biron said.

Hellebuyck recorded his seventh shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over New Jersey. Fans chanted “MVP! MVP!” as he celebrated. He leads the NHL with 42 wins and helped the Jets reach 50 victories quicker than any Canadian team since 2011.

Connor Hellebuyck talked about fans' MVP chants

Connor Hellebuyck shared his thoughts on X after earning his seventh shutout of the season. He thanked fans for their "MVP" chants:

"I just love shutouts, to be honest with you," Hellebuyck said, via TSN. "That's why I play the game."

Connor Hellebuyck also praised his team’s defense.

"I think our details are right. Our positioning was right, and we're reading the game and jumping them when we had a chance. And it takes everyone, including me, when I need to make a save."

When asked about winning the Hart Trophy, Hellebuyck kept it simple:

"A day at a time. It would be cool, but whatever happens, happens."

With 42 wins, he leads the NHL and remains a key player for the Winnipeg Jets.

