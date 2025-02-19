Connor McDavid has played with different linemates throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off. Team Canada has struggled to find the right combination for him. His speed and playing style make it challenging for his teammates to keep up.

Ad

In the game against Team USA, head coach Jon Cooper moved Mitch Marner and Sam Reinhart off McDavid’s line in the third period. Instead, he paired him with Mark Stone and Sidney Crosby. However, this did not help much as the Canadiens failed to generate much offense, losing 3-1 to the Americans.

After losing to Team USA, Canada made lineup changes for their game against Finland. Now, McDavid was paired with Brayden Point and Mark Stone on the wings positions. This adjustment was generating opportunities for Team Canada as Brayden Point scored a goal on McDavid's setup. On the other hand, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby and Sam Reinhart's line was working flawlessly. This helped Canada win 5-3 on Monday.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl explained why finding the right linemates for Connor McDavid takes time.

"He plays the game at a speed that nobody else does," Draisaitl said. "Obviously he's the best player in the world, there's no doubt about it. But sometimes the good players can be hard to play with too, and you need guys that understand the way that he wants to play the game.

Ad

"And sometimes it fits, sometimes it doesn't fit, sometimes it takes a little bit of time. And it seems like last game, you know, they found a little bit something there with that line," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Draisaitl also pointed out that playing with McDavid is not automatic and his linemates need to adjust to his speed and style.

Looking ahead, Team Canada may keep the Point-McDavid-Stone line. Team Canada will face Team USA in the 4 Nations championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday. Their chances of winning may depend on getting Connor McDavid’s line right, as they need to dominate offensively and find the right chances.

Ad

Connor McDavid's early goal paved the way for Canada's 5-3 win against Finland

Team Canada beat Finland to reach the 4 Nations Face-Off final with Connor McDavid scoring early in the first at 4:13 with a wrist shot. Nathan MacKinnon made it 2-0 just 46 seconds later with a quick shot. Brayden Point added a rebound goal at 13:02.

MacKinnon scored again at 5:03 of the second period from a Sidney Crosby pass. Finland got on the board at 13:19 of the third with an Esa Lindell goal. Mikael Granlund scored twice late to make it 4-3. Later, Crosby scored an empty-net goal at 19:04 to secure the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles