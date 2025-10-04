Leon Draisaitl links up with soccer star Thomas Muller after Oilers’ 3-2 OT preseason loss to Vancouver

After Edmonton’s 3-2 preseason loss to Vancouver in overtime on Friday, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl caught up with fellow German athlete Thomas Muller, who plays for the Vancouver Whitecaps.The two posed for photos and exchanged signed jerseys. Draisaitl got Muller’s No. 13 Whitecaps shirt, and Muller posed with Draisaitl’s No. 29 Oilers jersey.Earlier in the night, Muller was seen in the stands enjoying the game.Connor Garland and Jonathan Lekkerimaki (two goals) led the scoring for Vancouver. While Draisaitl and Kasperi Kapanen got goals for Edmonton. Canucks' Thatcher Demko made 25 saves in the win. Calvin Pickard stopped 24 shots for Edmonton.Fans react as Leon Draisaitl meets up with soccer star Thomas MullerFans were delighted to see two of Germany's biggest stars, hockey icon Leon Draisaitl and soccer legend Thomas Muller, come together for a special meeting after the Oilers' preseason game.The pictures went viral on social media, with supporters flooding the posts with enthusiastic comments. One fan wrote:&quot;They look like brothers lowkey.&quot;The Scapegoat arber xhekaj @ScapegoatXhekajLINK@EdmontonOilers @NHL @WhitecapsFC @esmuellert_ @NHLde @DFB_Team_EN @FCBayernEN They look like brothers lowkeyAnother fan wrote:&quot;Nice to see such a moment after the game.&quot;Pump&amp;amp;Dump @_Pump_And_Dump_LINK@EdmontonOilers @WhitecapsFC @esmuellert_ @NHL @NHLde @DFB_Team_EN @FCBayernEN Nice to see such a moment after the gameHere are some fan reactions:&quot;Childhood nostalgia. Playing FIFA World Cup on PlayStation and sniping with Mueller. Only to have gotten to watch Leon so his thing in my team,&quot; one fan wrote. &quot;Funny how Thomas Muller has more chemistry with random kids than half the German squad ever did,&quot; another fan wrote. &quot;Leon's note to Thomas (as per ChatGPT): „Für Thomas, Was für eine legendäre Karriere! Nur das Beste!“ That translates to English as: &quot;For Thomas, What a legendary career! All the best!&quot; a user wrote.&quot;I'd bet money this isn't the first time they've met. When you're famous millionaire athletes from the same country you probably end up at the same events from time to time and have mutual acquaintances. The kinds of circles these guys run in aren't that big,&quot; another user wrote.The meeting came at the conclusion of the final preseason matchup for both Leon Draisaitl's Edmonton Oilers and the Canuks.The Canucks kick off their regular season against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, while the Oilers face the same opponent a day earlier to open their own campaign.