Corey Perry showed his class in Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. His gameplay frustrated the opposition, leading his side to win.

Perry scored a point off an assist for Adam Henrique's sole goal in the game. But that was hardly the highlight of his play. In the second period, the Oilers players ambushed Conor Garland, who was already feeling the heat from the home fans for his scuffle with their hero Connor McDavid in the reverse fixture that led to the latter's three-game suspension.

Quinn Hughes tried to stand up for his teammate in the scrum. Perry, last to arrive behind the net, pulled Hughes and threw him to the ground face first. He served a minor penalty for the same.

The Canucks players targeted him thereafter. In the third, Teddy Blueger threw down his mitts and started pounding Perry but the 39-year-old declined the challenge.

Leon Draisaitl was asked about Perry's game management tactics to which he said:

“He’s probably the best in the league at it. He knows when to do what, at the right times, and he does it better than anybody else. That’s just a mature, really smart hockey play. I know it has nothing to do with hockey, but it’s a hockey play.”

Perry, who played 14 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks has done this to the Oilers previously. Having had to face that, Drasaitl added:

“It was not fun. We played them in the playoffs. He is just smart and knows what he’s doing. His hockey IQ, in-game management and with the puck is up there with the best that I’ve ever seen. We’re very fortunate to have him with us.”

Corey Perry gives a casual reply when asked about his game

After the game, the five-time Stanley Cup finalist was asked about his thoughts on his time on the ice.

“I was just playing hockey. That's all I was doing out there,” Corey Perry said.

The Oilers' #90 has 16 points this season, part of his 921-point, soon-to-be Hall of Fame career. Meanwhile, his squad continued its hot streak, winning their 30th game of the season and securing second place in the Pacific Division.

