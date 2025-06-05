The Edmonton Oilers won 4-3 in overtime against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Leon Draisaitl scored the winning goal with just 31 seconds left in overtime. He raised his arms in celebration, something he couldn’t do last year due to injuries. In 2024, he played through hand and rib injuries and struggled in the final. He had only three assists in seven games that year.

This time, Draisaitl is healthy and showed how important he is to the team when he’s not injured. He now has nine goals and 18 assists in 17 playoff games. That’s 27 points, second only to teammate Connor McDavid, who has 28. Draisaitl’s overtime goal was his third of this year’s playoffs. He tied the NHL record for most overtime goals in a single playoff year. Corey Perry and Matthew Tkachuk also hold that record with three each.

Draisaitl’s parents, Sandra and Peter, were sitting behind the glass where he scored the winner.

After the game, Draisaitl talked about the goal.

“Just a number of really good plays,” he said. “Great play by Corey down low to get it to Davo, and then obviously, great pass by Davo.”

He also spoke about the comeback when the Oilers were down 3–1.

“Yeah, we’ve done it all year, especially in the postseason. We stick with it and we're never going to quit,” he said. “Obviously, Arvi scores a really big one for us there.”

When asked how it felt to start the series with a win, he said,

“Yeah, it’s nice. It’s a good start for us, but yeah, gotta regroup and get ready for game two.”

Leon Draisaitl knows that the series has just started, but this game showed he’s back in top form and that the Oilers are ready to keep pushing.

Leon Draisaitl praised by teammates ahead of Game 2 against Panthers

Leon Draisaitl earned high praise after his Game 1 overtime winner against the Panthers. Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said via NHL.com,

“We don’t win the game tonight without him,” calling him one of the team’s top two players.

He also noted Draisaitl looked confident and comfortable.

Captain Connor McDavid called him “invaluable,” pointing to his clutch goals, face-offs and defense. McDavid added,

“There’s maybe nobody better.”

Leon Draisaitl's teammates believe a healthy Draisaitl makes a big difference and is key to the Oilers’ Stanley Cup hopes this year. The Oilers, with a 13-4 record, will face the Florida Panthers, who are 12-6 in the playoffs. The game is set for 8:00 PM EDT on June 6.

