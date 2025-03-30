Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl breached the 50-goal mark for the fourth time in his NHL career on Saturday. But he is looking forward to something more special: his parents's congratulatory call.

Draisaitl's 50th and 51st goals of the season at Rogers Place sealed a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory for the Oilers against the Calgary Flames.

When asked if he would call anyone to celebrate the achievement, the center said:

"Uh, no. Sure, I'll get a call from my old man. Maybe my mom too. But yeah, looking forward to that."

Draisaitl is putting together an MVP-worthy season as the league’s top goal scorer, but he brushed off the individual praise and gave credit to his teammates instead.

"I've been feeling good all year. Got some great, great players, great people around me that let me do my job and let me take care of that," he said.

When asked about the game's difficulty, the Edmonton star acknowledged it was a grind.

"Obviously, you know that group over there has a lot of urgency right now, just with the situation they're in. And I thought we played a decent game—sorry—and, yeah, obviously, we hung in there. Sometimes you’ve got to grind these ones out, too."

Leon Draisaitl scored the equalizing goal late in the third period on a quick wrist shot, followed by the overtime winner to put a stamp on the comeback victory. Viktor Arvidsson also tallied for the Oilers, while Calvin Pickard made 26 saves.

Conversely, Yegor Sharangovich and Brayden Pachal scored for the Flames. Dustin Wolf has 26 saves in the loss.

Darnell Nurse on Leon Draisaitl reaching the 50-goal milestone

Darnell Nurse praised teammate Leon Draisaitl's fantastic performance and highlighted how he showed leadership, made great defensive plays throughout the game and scored goals.

“He was amazing tonight, coming back from an injury and scoring two crucial goals for us," Nurse said. "He made some amazing defensive plays over the course of the game, he was our leader out there tonight. There aren’t many pass-first, consistent 50-goal scorers. He’s one.”

The defenseman added that Draisaitl has incredible vision and sees the game at an elite level. He said the center's ability to pass, find open space, and create shooting opportunities stands out.

The victory ended Edmonton’s two-game losing streak and saw them go second in the Pacific Division. They are tied with the Kings, though Los Angeles still has a game in hand.

The Oilers next face the Vegas Golden Knights on the road.

