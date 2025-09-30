  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Leon Draisaitl responds as wife Celeste gives a glimpse into "happiest days of our lives" from dreamy French-chateau wedding ceremony

Leon Draisaitl responds as wife Celeste gives a glimpse into "happiest days of our lives" from dreamy French-chateau wedding ceremony

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 30, 2025 02:39 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Leon Draisaitl responds as wife Celeste gives a glimpse into their dreamy French-chateau wedding ceremony - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl shared his reaction after his wife, Celeste Desjardins, gave fans a glimpse into their French chateau wedding.

Ad

The couple tied the knot on August 2, 2025, in Les Baux-de-Provence, France. They were surrounded by family, friends, and several NHL stars, including Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle.

Celeste posted a collection of photos and a video on Instagram post, captioned,

“08.02.2025 –the happiest day of our lives.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The post featured moments of the couple exchanging vows, their kiss at the altar, walking down the aisle. Also, candid shots of Celeste, scenes from the reception, family portraits, pictures with girlfriends, a dinner spread, and even a clip of Celeste dancing with her friends.

Leon responded directly to the post, writing,

“Couldn’t agree more,” on his wife’s sentiment.

The wedding celebrations come as Draisaitl continues to dominate on the ice. He’s fresh off another incredible NHL season, putting up 52 goals and 106 points in 71 games.

Ad

And then, leading the playoffs in scoring with 33 points in 22 games as he helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year against the Florida Panthers.

Leon Draisaitl leads Oilers to 4-3 pre-season win over Canucks

Leon Draisaitl powered the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 preseason win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. He put up two goals and two assists.

Ad

Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists of his own. While Trent Frederic chipped in with a goal and an assist. Aatu Räty, Braeden Cootes, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored for Vancouver.

After the game, Draisaitl said,

"We haven't played that much, so it's nice to get a second game in and start feeling a little bit better.There aren't many left now, so that was a good one for the most part. At the end, a little bit of scramble mode, but that happens early in the year."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Draisaitl also addressed the dynamic of playing alongside McDavid. He acknowledged that it can sometimes feel like their linemates fade into the background.

"But I think the guys that play with us, they know they're just as valuable as him and me together.” Leon Draisaitl added.

The Oilers will continue their preseason schedule on October 1 against the Seattle Kraken.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications