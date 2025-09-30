Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl shared his reaction after his wife, Celeste Desjardins, gave fans a glimpse into their French chateau wedding.The couple tied the knot on August 2, 2025, in Les Baux-de-Provence, France. They were surrounded by family, friends, and several NHL stars, including Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle.Celeste posted a collection of photos and a video on Instagram post, captioned,“08.02.2025 –the happiest day of our lives.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post featured moments of the couple exchanging vows, their kiss at the altar, walking down the aisle. Also, candid shots of Celeste, scenes from the reception, family portraits, pictures with girlfriends, a dinner spread, and even a clip of Celeste dancing with her friends.Leon responded directly to the post, writing,“Couldn’t agree more,” on his wife’s sentiment.The wedding celebrations come as Draisaitl continues to dominate on the ice. He’s fresh off another incredible NHL season, putting up 52 goals and 106 points in 71 games.And then, leading the playoffs in scoring with 33 points in 22 games as he helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year against the Florida Panthers.Leon Draisaitl leads Oilers to 4-3 pre-season win over CanucksLeon Draisaitl powered the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 preseason win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. He put up two goals and two assists.Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists of his own. While Trent Frederic chipped in with a goal and an assist. Aatu Räty, Braeden Cootes, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored for Vancouver.After the game, Draisaitl said,&quot;We haven't played that much, so it's nice to get a second game in and start feeling a little bit better.There aren't many left now, so that was a good one for the most part. At the end, a little bit of scramble mode, but that happens early in the year.&quot;Draisaitl also addressed the dynamic of playing alongside McDavid. He acknowledged that it can sometimes feel like their linemates fade into the background.&quot;But I think the guys that play with us, they know they're just as valuable as him and me together.” Leon Draisaitl added. The Oilers will continue their preseason schedule on October 1 against the Seattle Kraken.