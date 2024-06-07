Leon Draisaitl's father Peter proud of son's 10-season achievements in wake of first Stanley Cup Finals appearance

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl has made it to his first Stanley Cup Finals in his 10th season in the NHL. His entire family has been immensely proud of the player including his father and former hockey professional, Peter Draisaitl.

While speaking to NHL.com in Germany, Peter Draisaitl shared how happy the entire family is for Leon’s success with the Oilers. He mentioned that they've been proud of him for a long time, even before the player made it to the Stanley Cup Finals.

“Everyone in the family, his friends and acquaintances are very happy for him," Peter said. "We are also proud, but not just because he has now made it to the Stanley Cup Final; we have been for many years. That doesn't just change because he's now achieved great sporting success.”

Peter Draisaitl also acknowledged that initially, he had not given much thought to Leon’s professional potential.

“It's a long process," Peter said. "Back then, I didn't give it much thought and just let it go.”

“It wasn't until the move to Canada, the three years of junior hockey, and being drafted so early by the Oilers that you had to start thinking about it. Of course, I had no idea it could go this far," he added.

Draisaitl currently ranks sixth on the Oilers' all-time scoring list with 850 points in 719 games. One of the best players on the team, he has recorded 347 goals and 503 assists in his regular season career, along with 105 points in 67 playoff games.

Leon Draisaitl’s father was skatemates with Hall of Famer Mark Messier

When Leon Draisailtl’s father Peter was playing professionally in Germany, he shared a few practice sessions with NHL Hall of Famer Mark Messier. He mentioned playing with Mark’s brother Paul in Germany.

“I actually know him from my time in Mannheim when I was still quite young," Peter said. "I played with his brother, Paul Messier, for a few years. Mark came over two or three times in the summer to visit his brother. That's when I got to know him."

Peter had also had the chance to share the rink with greats like Wayne Gretzky. He said:

"We practiced together a few times. I even got to play against him at the (1996) World Cup (of Hockey) in Montreal. He wasn't there on his own. There were also a few players like Wayne Gretzky who were stumbling around. It was an absolute highlight for us back then."

“Unfortunately, we haven't had any contact for many years," Peter said. "We're not great pals either as he has spent his life in Canada and the USA, and I've lived in Germany and Europe. But we respect each other, there has always been a certain affection."

Regarding Mark Messier, Draisaitl expressed that they haven't been in contact for many years and aren't close friends, largely due to living on different continents. However, he did mention that they have mutual respect.