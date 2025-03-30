Leon Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste pens 3-word reaction after Oilers star reaches 50-goal milestone

Leon Draisaitl returned to the lineup on Saturday and scored twice, including the overtime winner. Following this, his fiancee, Celeste Desjardins, reacted on Instagram with three words:

"You are incredible."

Draisaitl had missed four games with a lower body injury. He scored his 50th goal late in the third period. He then scored his 51st goal in overtime after Jeff Skinner set him up in the slot. The Oilers won 3-2 against the Flames, ending a two-game losing streak.

Edmonton played without key players like Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner. Darnell Nurse had two assists, and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the game. The Oilers moved into a tie for second place in the Pacific Division with the Kings.

The Flames are fighting for a wild-card spot. Yegor Sharangovich and Brayden Pachal scored for them. Nazem Kadri got his 700th NHL point with an assist. Earlier in the week, he scored his 300th career goal against Seattle.

Calvin Pickard made 26 saves for the Oilers. Dustin Wolf also stopped 26 shots but took the loss.

Leon Draisaitl now has four 50-goal seasons, tying Jari Kurri for second-most in Oilers history. Wayne Gretzky leads with eight.

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen affected both Alberta teams. He accidentally hit Stuart Skinner’s head, forcing him out. The next night, he hit Flames forward Connor Zary, causing a leg injury.

The Oilers now have a slight scoring edge over the Flames in their rivalry. They have outscored Calgary 1,016 to 1,012, including playoff games. Edmonton's next game is against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Celeste Desjardins talked about Leon Draisaitl's contract

Celeste Desjardins celebrated Leon Draisaitl’s $112 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers in September. She shared her excitement on Instagram and posted an old photo of them at an ice rink.

“So incredibly proud of you baby,” Celeste Desjardins said.

She praised his hard work and love for hockey. She said she was happy to call Edmonton home for the next eight years.

"I can’t wait to see what the next 8 years has in store for you," Desjardins said. "So happy to be on this journey with you and get the privilege to call Edmonton home for the next 8 years... We have created such a beautiful life there with an incredible community, and I’m so excited to watch all your greatness continue there. I know how much this city and this team means to you. Keep going my love!”

She ended her post with “Ich liebe dich” and “LET’S GO OILERS.”

Desjardins is from Ontario, Canada and Draisaitl was born in Germany but moved to Canada for hockey. He was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL draft and also feels at home in Edmonton. Desjardins supports his career and looks forward to their future in the city.

