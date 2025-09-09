  • home icon
Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste pens loving 30th birthday wish for Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla 

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 09, 2025
Leon Draisaitl... - Source: Getty
Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste pens loving 30th birthday wish for Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla - Source: Getty

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s wife, Celeste, shared a heartfelt 30th birthday tribute for Darnell Nurse’s wife, Mikayla.

Celeste posted a series of photos on her Instagram story to celebrate Mikayla’s milestone birthday. In one throwback picture from Mikayla’s wedding with Darnell Nurse, Celeste is seen posing alongside the bride. She captioned the image:

“Happy 30th Birthday Mik @mikayla.nurse.”
Celeste, Oilers&#039; Leon Draisaitl&#039;s wife, Insta story - @ celestedesjardins
Celeste, Oilers' Leon Draisaitl's wife, Insta story - @ celestedesjardins

Another photo showed the two friends embracing, with Celeste writing:

“Love you sm! @mikayla.nurse.”
Celeste, Oilers&#039; Leon Draisaitl&#039;s wife, Insta story - @ celestedesjardins
Celeste, Oilers' Leon Draisaitl's wife, Insta story - @ celestedesjardins

She also shared a group shot of herself, Mikayla, and several other friends together.

Celeste, Oilers&#039; Leon Draisaitl&#039;s wife, Insta story - @ celestedesjardins
Celeste, Oilers' Leon Draisaitl's wife, Insta story - @ celestedesjardins

The birthday message came just weeks after Celeste and Leon Draisaitl's wedding, at Les Baux-de-Provence, France, in August.

On the ice, Draisaitl led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances, though both ended in defeat against the Florida Panthers.

Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste attends Lauren Kyle's luxurious Bar Trove

Last week, Celeste enjoyed a meat and cheese charcuterie board at Bar Trove. The new cocktail bar was launched by Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle.

Celeste shared the outing on her Instagram story, posting a series of photos from inside the stylish venue. One shot featured a chic newspaper-style advertisement for Bar Trove.

Celeste, Oilers&#039; Leon Draisaitl&#039;s wife, Insta story - @ celestedesjardins
Celeste, Oilers' Leon Draisaitl's wife, Insta story - @ celestedesjardins

She also shared a shot of a beautifully set dining table featuring a charcuterie board, tagging Lauren Kyle to give her credit.

Celeste, Oilers&#039; Leon Draisaitl&#039;s wife, Insta story - @ celestedesjardins
Celeste, Oilers' Leon Draisaitl's wife, Insta story - @ celestedesjardins

Bar Trove, Kyle’s newest venture, opened its doors in Edmonton in June 2025. The European-inspired cocktail bar blends elevated design with curated food and drinks.

When announcing the project in May, Kyle said:

“Bar Trove felt like a natural extension of Trove Living, giving people a place to gather, experience beautiful design and enjoy incredible food and drinks in a curated setting."

It is not Lauren Kyle’s first step into business. She is also the founder of Sports Club Atelier, a luxury sportswear brand, and has previously teamed up with the Oilers on exclusive apparel collaborations.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Edited by Veer Badani
