Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste pens loving 30th birthday wish for Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla 

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s wife, Celeste, shared a heartfelt 30th birthday tribute for Darnell Nurse’s wife, Mikayla.

Celeste posted a series of photos on her Instagram story to celebrate Mikayla’s milestone birthday. In one throwback picture from Mikayla’s wedding with Darnell Nurse, Celeste is seen posing alongside the bride. She captioned the image:

“Happy 30th Birthday Mik @mikayla.nurse.”

Another photo showed the two friends embracing, with Celeste writing:

“Love you sm! @mikayla.nurse.”

She also shared a group shot of herself, Mikayla, and several other friends together.

The birthday message came just weeks after Celeste and Leon Draisaitl's wedding, at Les Baux-de-Provence, France, in August.

On the ice, Draisaitl led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances, though both ended in defeat against the Florida Panthers.

Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste attends Lauren Kyle's luxurious Bar Trove

Last week, Celeste enjoyed a meat and cheese charcuterie board at Bar Trove. The new cocktail bar was launched by Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle.

Celeste shared the outing on her Instagram story, posting a series of photos from inside the stylish venue. One shot featured a chic newspaper-style advertisement for Bar Trove.

She also shared a shot of a beautifully set dining table featuring a charcuterie board, tagging Lauren Kyle to give her credit.

Bar Trove, Kyle’s newest venture, opened its doors in Edmonton in June 2025. The European-inspired cocktail bar blends elevated design with curated food and drinks.

When announcing the project in May, Kyle said:

“Bar Trove felt like a natural extension of Trove Living, giving people a place to gather, experience beautiful design and enjoy incredible food and drinks in a curated setting."

It is not Lauren Kyle’s first step into business. She is also the founder of Sports Club Atelier, a luxury sportswear brand, and has previously teamed up with the Oilers on exclusive apparel collaborations.

