Leon Draisaitl spoke about penalty kill after the Edmonton Oilers lost 6-3 to the Dallas Stars in Game 1. With this loss, the Oilers are down 1-0 in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals series.
During the postgame chat with the media, Draisaitl was asked if the problem was taking too many penalties, and he agreed.
"Yeah. We got to stay out of the box," he said. But you know, there's going to be penalties. We got to come up with a kill."
"I'm not on it, so who am I to say anything, but that's just common sense. That's a fact. And then once you have a chance to tie the game up on the power play, then it's our turn to be much better than that."
The Oilers have struggled on the penalty kill this postseason. Their success rate is only 62.2%. They have killed 23 penalties but allowed three power-play goals in the third period of Game 1. The Oilers had a 3-1 lead going into the third period, but lost it.
Dallas scored five straight goals in the third, including three on the power play. Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund, and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals that helped Dallas take the lead. Tyler Seguin added a goal at even strength. Esa Lindell scored into an empty net for the final 6-3 score.
Edmonton’s save percentage is low this postseason at .878, which has also hurt the penalty kill. So, now the Oilers will look to improve in Game 2 on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
Leon Draisaitl's performance in Game 1 loss
Leon Draisaitl had three points in Game 1 against Dallas. He scored the opening goal at 10:19 in the first period and made two assists. Despite the loss, he showed strong play again. He now has 19 points in 12 playoff games, the same as Dallas' Mikko Rantanen.
Draisaitl remains one of Edmonton’s best scorers and is tied with captain Connor McDavid in playoff points this season.
During the 2024-25 regular season, Leon Draisaitl led the NHL with 52 goals. He also had 54 assists, and he scored a total of 106 points. The Oilers will depend on him to help win the series and recover after the Game 1 loss.
