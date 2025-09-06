Leon Draisaitl sends 1-word tribute to Derek Ryan as ex-Oilers forward retires at 38 after 10 NHL seasons 

Leon Draisaitl marked Derek Ryan’s retirement with a simple message. The Edmonton Oilers forward shared an NHLPA post on Instagram and wrote “unglaublich,” which means “unbelievable” in German.

Ad

He tagged Ryan in the story, showing respect for a teammate who had an impressive NHL career.

via Instagram/@drat_29

The 38-year-old’s path to the NHL was far from typical. Undrafted, Ryan first played Canadian university hockey before heading to Europe. His big moment came with Sweden's professional ice hockey club Örebro Hockeyklubb. In 2014-15, he led the league with 60 points, earning a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ad

Trending

He played 10 seasons in the NHL with Carolina, Calgary and Edmonton, spending his final four years with the Oilers after signing a two-year contract in 2021 and a subsequent extension in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl, drafted third by the Oilers in 2014, has completed 11 seasons with the team. Last season, he led the NHL with 52 goals and added 54 assists for 106 points, tied for third. It was the fourth time in his career that he scored 50 or more goals in a season.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl supports Connor McDavid’s patient approach to contract decision

Earlier this week, Leon Draisaitl talked about Connor McDavid’s contract situation. McDavid’s role and leadership remain important to the Oilers, who have made two straight Stanley Cup finals trips under him. Draisaitl supported McDavid’s choice to take his time, saying that he has earned that right.

Ad

"Of course I want him here for as long as possible," Draisaitl said on Thursday. "I want to do it (win the cup) with him, but it’s about him and his family, and they’re going to make their decision based on what’s best for them."

In late August, McDavid said he plans to move slowly with the process. His main goal is winning Stanley Cup in Edmonton.

Ad

“I’ll take my time and go through everything," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "I have every intention to win in Edmonton. It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada. (So) I’ll take my time ... (Consulting) with my family, my agent, and everybody involved."

McDavid is entering the last season of his eight-year, $100 million deal. Right now, Leon Draisaitl and McDavid are focused on the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama