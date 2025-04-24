Leon Draisaitl shares his honest reaction to Connor McDavid’s 4 Nations win with Canada

Leon Draisaitl is a German hockey player, but during the 4 Nations Face-Off, he was a Canadian fan and supporter. The 4 Nations included just four countries, and Germany was not one of them. Therefore, one of the sport's best got to relax during the break instead of competing for his nation.
However, he admitted that it was fun to watch as a spectator. Because he plays in Canada, a rumor surfaced that he was rooting for Canada to beat the United States in the final.
They did just that, thanks to Draisaitl's teammate Connor McDavid nailing an overtime winner in the final, and Draisaitl confirmed his support on Sportsnet on Wednesday (5:45):
"Yeah, I was. I can be honest about that. I've lived in Canada for many years now. My future wife is Canadian. Connor is one of my best friends. A lot of my really good friends are all Canadian. So I was certainly happy for them that they won it."
The Edmonton Oilers star is very close with some of the top Canadian players in the sport, so it wasn't a difficult choice for whom he should root. McDavid took a pass across the middle of the ice and slotted it past Connor Hellebuyck to break a 2-2 tie a few minutes into the extra period back in February.
Leon Draisaitl opens up on Oilers playoff hole
The Edmonton Oilers are in a 2-0 hole to the Los Angeles Kings. They were narrowly edged 6-5 in the opening game in LA, and then they fell 6-2 in an even worse showing in Game 2.
The defending Western Conference champs now have a difficult task to advance. Leon Draisaitl said, via CT Post:
“We just have to be better. We've got to dig in, and we've got to be better. And this group has a lot of character in here, so we’ll regroup, let this one go, and go back home and try to bring our best game.”
Draisaitl has recorded a goal in each of the first two contests, but it hasn't mattered. With two more losses, the season will come to an end, but there's still time to turn things around, and it starts with a home game on Friday night.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama