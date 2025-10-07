Leon Draisaitl speaks out on Connor McDavid’s hometown discount in 2-year Oilers contract extension

Edmonton Oilers superstar forward Leon Draisaitl made his thoughts known regarding his longtime teammate and best friend, Connor McDavid's recent contract extension.

The Oilers center spoke to the media following Tuesday’s practice, stating the following regarding McDavid’s new agreement:

"Obviously very excited. You know, every negotiation is its own project. Is its own time, and but for us as an organization, obviously he's, he's the heart and soul of a group and of our team.”

McDavid agreed to a two-year, $25 million extension on Monday. That contract preserved the same cap hit as his current eight-year deal, which expires are the end of this season.

The hometown discount McDavid gave the Oilers allowed the club to easily fit in Draisaitl’s $14 million cap hit, which kicks off this season and runs for the next eight years.

That situation prompted Leon Draisaitl to add:

“So, you know, getting the chance to, you know, chase it down for three more years at least, you know, is obviously amazing."

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers will have a chance to make a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance. The hope is that the third time will be the charm. Edmonton has a loaded lineup and could become the most serious of contenders to dethrone the back-to-back champion Florida Panthers.

Leon Draisaitl praises McDavid for choice to stay in Edmonton

Leon Draisaitl heaped on the praise regarding McDavid’s decision to remain with the Edmonton Oilers. The Athletic quoted Draisaitl in an October 7 piece, stating:

“It shows that he wants to win. He’s our captain. He’s our leader. He’s our go-to guy. He’s irreplaceable. It’s a great feeling for all of us to have him for three more (years).”

The Oilers will have their captain in the mix for three seasons that is, this season, the final year of his current contract, and the two-year extension.

As McDavid noted, the move gives the Oilers a chance to win one Stanley Cup, possibly more, with their current core. While the club is doing everything it can to extend the core beyond the next couple of seasons, McDavid could have bought Edmonton enough time to compete.

Given the high-end talent featuring Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard, among others, the Oilers have as good a chance as they’ll ever have to win.

Beyond the next two seasons, the Oilers may have to reassess where they stand. They’ll still have Draisaitl in the fold. But as for McDavid, that’s a bridge everyone will cross once it gets to that point.

