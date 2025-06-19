Let the speculation about Connor McDavid's future begin. Following another, slightly less close loss in the Stanley Cup Final, McDavid's time with the Edmonton Oilers might be up.

Heralded as the best player in the sport, McDavid came up short on the biggest stage twice in a row. He won the Conn Smythe last year, but he didn't get the cup. The rumors are that he'll want to go elsewhere to get a championship.

Even Leon Draisaitl has heard those rumors. He addressed them head-on, saying he hadn't spoken to his teammate about it.

"I'm going to be honest," Draisaitl said. "I haven't really talked to Connor about it. There comes a time when we talk about it, but there's nothing that i can tell you right now that you want to hear or you need to hear. You know that's his situation, and he will do what's best for him and his family. Do I want him here forever? Yes, of course, I think everybody does."

Despite the rumors, Draisaitl wants his star teammate around for the duration of his career. Draisaitl just signed a long-term extension that keeps him in Edmonton through the 2032-2033 season. McDavid's only around through one more year on his current deal, and that's if he doesn't request a trade.

Connor McDavid complimentary of Panthers following another loss

Last season, the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games, albeit they did need a comeback from three games to none. This year, Edmonton's loss was in six.

Connor McDavid came up short again (Imagn)

Connor McDavid complimented a deep, revamped Panthers squad via the NHL:

“We kept on saying we want to try and win a 2-1 game and we never found a way to do that, obviously. They have great players. How many guys had 20-plus points in the postseason (six)? They’re as deep as it comes.”

McDavid added:

“We lost to a really good team. Nobody quit, nobody threw the towel in, but they’re a heck of a team. They’re back-to-back Stanley Cup champions for a reason.”

Deadline acquisition Brad Marchand, who was not on the team in 2023-24, played a huge role in that and contended for the Conn Smythe.

