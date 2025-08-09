Leon Draisaitl and wife Celeste enjoy post-wedding vacay with Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle at Saint-Tropez 

Leon Draisaitl and his wife, Celeste, are celebrating their post-wedding getaway in Saint-Tropez, France, joined by Connor McDavid and his partner, Lauren Kyle.After the Draisaitls tied the knot last weekend, Celeste shared some snapshots from their trip on Instagram, with a caption that read: “Saint-Tropez.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDraisaitl responded in the comments with a goat and heart emoji.Her photo carousel featured a variety of moments. The newlyweds could be seen relaxing together on a boat, Celeste posing along the side rails at night, Leon and Celeste smiling with Lauren, the two women sharing a photo together, a group shot with McDavid and Kyle and even a mirror selfie of Celeste and Lauren. The wedding itself was a star-studded affair for hockey fans. With a guest list full of familiar NHL names. Alongside McDavid, attendees included Ryan McLeod, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse and Connor Brown, among others, making it a week packed with celebrations both on and off the ice. Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins began dating in 2018, making their relationship public with an Instagram post on June 3 of that year. Darnell Nurse and wife Mikayla attended Leon Draisaitl's wedding Mikayla Nurse, wife of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, looked back on an unforgettable weekend in France, where they joined the celebrations for Draisaitl’s wedding. Mikayla shared a collection of photos from the event on Instagram, calling it: &quot;The most amazing weekend celebrating the best people honoured to have stood beside you through it all.&quot;Celeste, the bride, replied warmly: &quot;Best friends in the world. Love you so much!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, also commented on the post with three heart emojis.Mikayla’s post included several moments like a couple photo with Darnell, shots from the wedding dinner alongside the bride and groom and a family picture with their two young sons. There were also group photos with other wives and girlfriends, including Lauren Kyle, as well as a snapshot of Mikayla with the bride, Celeste. Darnell and Mikayla met back in 2011 while studying at St. Mary’s College in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. They got engaged in October 2020 and were married two years later. Draisaitl, McDavid, Nurse and Co. will look to go one step further this season after back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals defeats to the Florida Panthers. How do you think the Edmonton Oilers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.