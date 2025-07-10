"Let Dubas cook" "Karlsson getting the boot soon?": NHL fans react as Stars' Matt Dumba gets traded to Pittsburgh Penguins

The Dallas Stars have traded Matt Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins. In return, they received defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news on X on Thursday. He said the trade delay happened because one player needed to be notified.

"Delay in Pittsburgh/Dallas deal was notifying one of the players... Matt Dumba and a 2028 2nd to Penguins for Vladislav Kolyachonok," Friedman wrote.

Dumba joined the Stars during the 2023–24 season. He now brings his experience to Pittsburgh. Kolyachonok, a younger defenseman, will get a new chance with the Stars. Both players will look to prove themselves in their new teams. The trade adds depth for both clubs going into the 2025–26 season.

The move quickly got fans talking online. Many NHL fans reacted to the trade on X.

“Stars fleeced. Unbelievable. Wow. Damn,” one fan wrote.

“Free 2nd for a waiver claim, let Dubas cook,” another fan said.

"Karlsson getting the boot here soon?" a fan questioned.

"Pittsburgh now has 4 RD making over $3m. I assume this means Dubas knows Karlsson is getting traded and brought in Dumba for 3RD with Clifton taking 2RD. Dubas making use of Pittsburgh cap space to get a 2nd," one fan posted.

Some praised the Penguins for getting extra value. Others questioned Dallas’ decision to give up a draft pick.

"Gonna look a lot better when Dubas flips Dumba at the deadline for a 3rd," a fan wrote.

"Dubas with the fleece. Kolychanook was a free player picked off waivers. Got a free second round pick to take on a single year contract past his prime dman. I bet dubas will find a way to trade him for another pick at the deadline," another fan tweeted.

"Surely Dubas now owns every draft pick in the NHL until the year 2030," a fan said.

Penguins add Matt Dumba to boost the Blue Line

The Penguins missed the playoffs in 2025. They had issues with defense and goaltending during the season. Matt Dumba adds experience to the blue line. He had 70 hits and 60 blocked shots last year. His physical play may help lower the goals allowed, which was 3.50, ranking tied at 29th.

Dumba may not add much offense, but he brings leadership and stability. The team hopes he can support their young defense group. This move is a short-term improvement for the Penguins, but if this doesn't help them immediately, Kyle Dubas may trade him before the trade deadline in March 2026.

