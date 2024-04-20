"Let the mind games begin" - NHL fans react to Maple Leafs' Brad Treliving's instruction to Sheldon Keefe regarding team's injury updates

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe stated that William Nylander and Bobby McMann missed practice and are "possibilities" in Game 1 against the Bruins in the playoffs.

Keefe also revealed that general manager Brad Treliving has instructed him not to provide daily injury updates during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Keefe said,

"Tree's (Treliving) made pretty clear to me, there's not going to be any daily injury updates or anything like that. Our guys are available and that's it."

This strategy of limiting public information regarding injuries has sparked reactions from NHL fans, who see it as an attempt at psychological gameplay against playoff opponents.

One fan commented:

"Let the mind games begin! Go Leafs"

Other fans welcomed the shift in transparency, agreeing that keeping opponents guessing could provide a competitive edge.

"Report that he's out and throw the Bruins off tbh," another fan wrote on X.

Many fans reflected the same sentiment:

"Mind games everyone. Mind games… just like how Boston isn’t releasing its lineup. It’s playoffs, chill out," one fan wrote on X.

"He's looked injured for the past 2 weeks. No surprise. Should have sat him instead of chasing 100pts. But they might not have been able to," a user wrote.

"Until he accidentally bumps in to a Bruin during a game," a fan sarcastically wrote.

"Head games. If Nylander is truly unable to play, what was he doing dressed this week? Not buying what they’re peddling," wrote another user.

"Gotta be kidding me," a fan wrote.

"Metaphorically speaking he’s not," another fan wrote.

Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Playoff history between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins

The playoff rivalry between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins goes back decades as two of the NHL's Original Six teams. These historic franchises have matched up 16 times in the postseason, with each team winning eight series.

The most dramatic chapter in their rivalry came in 2013 when the Bruins staged an incredible comeback to win Game 7 in overtime after trailing 4-1 in the third period. It was a devastating playoff exit for the Leafs, one that still haunts the fanbase.

In recent years, the Bruins have had the upper hand over Toronto in the playoffs. Boston has won the last three postseason series between the two teams, all of which went to a seventh game. The Bruins triumphed in 2019, 2018 and the aforementioned 2013 comeback.

The playoff rivalry goes back to earlier decades when the Maple Leafs experienced more success. Between the 1940s and 1950s, Toronto won five series against Boston. The Leafs' last playoff series win over the Bruins was back in 1959.

In total playoff games between the two teams, Boston holds a slight 42-40 edge with one tie. During the 2022-23 regular season, the Bruins dominated the Leafs by sweeping all four games and outscoring them 14-7. Boston's edge extended to special teams, which excelled on the power play against Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have won 13 Stanley Cups, with their last victory in 1967, while the Bruins have six championships to their name, most recently in 2011.