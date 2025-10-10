"Let’s compete w college football" "Gary bettman special": Hockey fans left irate over 'weird' NHL scheduling

The new NHL season has started, and fans are excited to watch their teams again. The season began on October 7 with three games - Florida vs. Chicago (Florida wins 3-2), Pittsburgh vs. New York Rangers (Pens win 3-0), and Colorado vs. Los Angeles (Canes win 4-1).However, as we head further into the first week of NHL action, we are starting to see fans unhappy with the schedule. One hockey page posted on X:“Thu - 14 games, Fri - 0 games, Sat - 16 games, Sun - 1 game.”Soon, fans started reacting to the schedule plan on X.&quot;Gary Bettman special.&quot; One fan called it.RomanLegionareConstantineII @RomanLegionareLINK@NHL_Rosters Gary bettman special&quot;So sick, let’s compete with college football, great job NHL,&quot; Another fan said.Burner @BurnerWjpLINK@NHL_Rosters So sick let’s compete w college football great job nhl&quot;NHL tries to create these days where all teams play but fail to market them in any way whatsoever. Just ends up with a weird schedule.&quot; a fan wrote.Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;NHL’s back on a Tuesday and no hockey on the first Friday night of the season. Peak NHL scheduling,&quot; another fan critiqued.&quot;NHL games are mainly on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays. Y’all act like this is new 😂&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;1st Saturday having everyone play is good. It hasn’t really been marketed as the big event though, typical NHL&quot; a fan reacted.Many fans expect the league to spread the games more evenly.Panthers raised their banner before new NHL seasonFlorida Panthers started their NHL 2025-26 season by raising their Stanley Cup banner before Chicago Blackhawks game. Coach Paul Maurice talked about the ring ceremony on Monday and the banner raising on Tuesday.&quot;So, the last 24 hours, we got to relive it a little bit. It was very nice.&quot; Maurice said, while mentioning that winning the Cup twice is rare and special.Forward Brad Marchand said it was a special feeling to see the banner go up. He added that once the puck drops, the team focuses on a new season and new challenges.&quot;It’s a pretty special feeling, being able to watch it go up, and now it’s going to be up there forever.&quot; Marchand said, via NHL.com.The ceremony included a video recap of the 2024-25 season, showing key acquisitions Seth Jones and Marchand and the Panthers' Stanley Cup win over Edmonton. The players watched the banner rise together, and then started the new season.