"Let’s go Marchy" "Sweating out all that booze": NHL fans react as Brad Marchand trains hard ahead of 2025-26 season

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand is working out in the gym. He is getting ready for the 2025-26 season. This will be his first full season with the Florida Panthers. Marchand was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Panthers in March and helped Florida win the Stanley Cup.

Factory 63 Training shared a video of his workout on Instagram and tagged him. The training center account wrote,

“@bmarch63 teaching the young guns what hard work looks like.”

Soon, fans noticed the video and started commenting on the post.

“Let’s go Marchy,” one fan said.

"Sweating out all that booze,” another fan joked.

"I love how I chose to randomly wear my bob sweater today and this pops up. Man I'm DYING for cats hockey!" a fan wrote.

Fans are excited to see Marchand prepare for the new season. Here are some more reactions to Marchand's workout.

"Yeah he's playing until the end of the contract I've seen enough," a fan reacted.

"As much as you hate this guy when he is playing against you, you can't discredit the work ethic! He's a beast!" another fan reacted.

"I'm very excited to see Marchy play on a team that will proooobaly three peat it going to be a tough road but all signs point to YES!" a fan wrote.

Here are all the reactions to Brad Marchand's workout

Brad Marchand is signed for next six seasons in Florida

In early July, Brad Marchand signed a six-year contract with the Florida Panthers worth $31.5 million. The deal has an average annual value of $5.25 million. Following the extension, Panthers GM Bill Zito praised Marchand.

"Instantly supplementing our lineup from the moment he arrived in South Florida, Brad has been an outstanding addition to our team," Zito said, via NHL.com.

Last season, Marchand scored 51 points in 71 games for Boston and Florida. He also had 20 points in 23 playoff games, helping Florida win the Stanley Cup.

Marchand lifted the Stanley Cup for the second time in his career. He first won the Cup in his rookie season in 2011 with Boston. He said winning the Cup this time feels very different for him.

"It feels completely different," Marchand said in June, via NHL.com. "I have so much more respect and appreciation for how difficult it was to get here and how hard it is and the amount of things that need to go right to win."

Brad Marchand scored six goals in the Stanley Cup Final and had a plus-17 rating in the playoffs.

