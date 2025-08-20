"Let's hope not", "I think the Leafs will": NHL fans debate whether Florida Panthers can three-peat as Stanley Cup champs

NHL fans on social media debated whether the Florida Panthers can achieve a three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. The clubs to complete a Stanley Cup three-peat include the Toronto Maple Leafs (1947–49, 1962–64), Montreal Canadiens (1956–60, 1976–79), and New York Islanders (1980–83).The Florida Panthers have emerged as a powerhouse in the NHL in recent years. After three consecutive trips to the finals, the Cats have won the Cup twice in a row. Many have predicted that the Panthers will complete a three-peat next season.Here’s what fans on X said about the Panthers’ possibility of completing a three-peat. One tweeted:&quot;Let’s hope not.&quot;rae ✨ @raeziIlaLINK@Sportsnet let’s hope notAnother chimed in:&quot;I think the leafs will.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Florida has the most complete team in the NHL. The biggest issue they’re facing is durability concerns. Doubt we see them win the division but everyone will want to avoid them playoff time,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;The leafs post WWII run isn’t appreciated enough. The world was in shambles and they managed to three-peat,&quot; one X user posted.&quot;Considering anything before 1968 should have an asterisk beside it. They possibly could join Canadians and Islanders as modern NHL 3 peats,&quot; another opined.&quot;Only if they (Florida Panthers) circumvent. Their goalie is 37 and has played more hockey in the last 3 years than any other goalie, you could get away with running your goalie into the ground before the 21st century, not in this new era of nhl, I see Bob injured for the playoffs,&quot; another chimed.NHL teams to win most Stanley Cups in a rowThe Montreal Canadiens hold the record with an unmatched five straight Stanley Cup championships from 1956 to 1960, followed by four in a row from 1976 to 1979.The New York Islanders matched that four-peat from 1980 to 1983. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs also etched their name in history with three consecutive wins from 1947 to 1949 and again from 1962 to 1964.No team has won more than five Cups consecutively. The Florida Panthers are aiming for a three-peat next season, which would place them among the elite group.