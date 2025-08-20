  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Florida Panthers
  • "Let's hope not", "I think the Leafs will": NHL fans debate whether Florida Panthers can three-peat as Stanley Cup champs

"Let's hope not", "I think the Leafs will": NHL fans debate whether Florida Panthers can three-peat as Stanley Cup champs

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 20, 2025 11:50 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL fans debate whether Florida Panthers can three-peat as Stanley Cup champs - Source: Imagn

NHL fans on social media debated whether the Florida Panthers can achieve a three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. The clubs to complete a Stanley Cup three-peat include the Toronto Maple Leafs (1947–49, 1962–64), Montreal Canadiens (1956–60, 1976–79), and New York Islanders (1980–83).

Ad

The Florida Panthers have emerged as a powerhouse in the NHL in recent years. After three consecutive trips to the finals, the Cats have won the Cup twice in a row. Many have predicted that the Panthers will complete a three-peat next season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here’s what fans on X said about the Panthers’ possibility of completing a three-peat. One tweeted:

"Let’s hope not."
Ad

Another chimed in:

"I think the leafs will."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Florida has the most complete team in the NHL. The biggest issue they’re facing is durability concerns. Doubt we see them win the division but everyone will want to avoid them playoff time," a third fan wrote.
"The leafs post WWII run isn’t appreciated enough. The world was in shambles and they managed to three-peat," one X user posted.
Ad
"Considering anything before 1968 should have an asterisk beside it. They possibly could join Canadians and Islanders as modern NHL 3 peats," another opined.
"Only if they (Florida Panthers) circumvent. Their goalie is 37 and has played more hockey in the last 3 years than any other goalie, you could get away with running your goalie into the ground before the 21st century, not in this new era of nhl, I see Bob injured for the playoffs," another chimed.
Ad

NHL teams to win most Stanley Cups in a row

The Montreal Canadiens hold the record with an unmatched five straight Stanley Cup championships from 1956 to 1960, followed by four in a row from 1976 to 1979.

The New York Islanders matched that four-peat from 1980 to 1983. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs also etched their name in history with three consecutive wins from 1947 to 1949 and again from 1962 to 1964.

No team has won more than five Cups consecutively. The Florida Panthers are aiming for a three-peat next season, which would place them among the elite group.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications