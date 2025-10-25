"Life can hit ya hard at any moment": Canucks' Brock Boeser shares heartfelt message mourning his dog Coolie

Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser shared some sad news on Instagram on Friday night. In his post, he was mourning the death of his dog, Coolie. The 28-year-old posted several photos of himself and Coolie's time together and wrote:&quot;Life can hit ya hard at any moment. So blessed I got to call Coolie my first dog and best friend. He was the happiest most loving dog I’ve ever known. Thought we had so much more time together. Gonna miss you more than you can imagine Coo.&quot;Boeser's Instagram post showed his close connection with Coolie and the importance of the dog in his life. Additionally, his message revealed how attached he was to his late father, Duke, who died in 2022 following a battle with Parkinson's disease and other illnesses.&quot;Say hi to gpa for me,&quot; Boeser wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoeser reportedly adopted Coolie, an Australian cattle dog mix with German Shepherd and Husky, in 2018 during an adoption drive at the NHL All-Star Weekend in Tampa Bay.&quot;They had puppies at the hotel, the humane society,&quot; Boeser said, per the NHL. &quot;There was a puppy that my family really liked, and (he) stole my heart, I'm gonna be honest.&quot;Boeser has another dog, Milo.Check out the forward talk about his pets in this 2024 interview: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOver the years, Brock Boeser has encountered numerous personal difficulties, but he does not shy away from what is most important. In 2020, he told Sportsnet:&quot;I’m not saying hockey’s not important, it is important. I want to win and I want to make the playoffs, and the game has already given me so much. But life … there’s so much more after hockey. Family is more important than hockey.&quot;Brock Boeser often talked about his father with warmth and respect.&quot;He was never a crazy parent or anything, he was just a quiet dad who watched the games,&quot; Boeser said in May 2022. &quot;I just remember growing up, I’d sit on his lap on the recliner in the family room and we’d watch the Wild play, or college hockey or whatever. He’d come outdoor skating with us. After the Parkinson’s came, he had to stop skating. But those are some of the memories I have of him as a child.&quot;Brock Boeser talked about 'belief' after signing extension with CanucksBrock Boeser joined Vancouver in 2017 and has since grown into an important player in the locker room. In July, he agreed to a seven-year, $50.75 million contract to remain in the city.In an interview with the &quot;Canucks Insider Podcast,&quot; he attributed his decision to stay to the team's core and leadership as well as his relationship with coach Adam Foote.&quot;I really have a strong belief in this team; that’s a big reason why I wanted to come back,&quot; he said, also sharing the excitement of calling his mom after signing.Next, the Canucks will play against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT. Vancouver is 4-4-0 going into the game, and Boser will try to help his team improve its home record.