“Life isn’t fair”: Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie pens heart-wrenching message for late brothers

The late professional hockey player Johnny Gaudreau’s sister, Katie, shared an emotional message on Instagram about how much she misses her brothers. On Wednesday, Katie posted a throwback photo, apparently from her older sister Kristen’s wedding in 2013.

“Miss you both so much. Life isn’t fair without you guys,” Katie wrote in the caption.

Katie's message for her late brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. (Credit: IG/@kgaudreau13)

The photo in the post appears to be a candid shot of all four Gaudreau siblings on Kristen’s wedding day. Katie is wearing a black bridesmaid’s dress, Johnny and Matthew are in tuxedos, and Kristen - the bride - is wearing a white wedding dress.

Trending

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew were both tragically killed in a road accident in Salem, New Jersey, the day before they were due to attend Katie’s wedding. The brothers were riding bicycles when they were struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Meredith, and their two children: daughter Noa and son Johnny Jr. Meredith is expecting their third child in the spring. Meanwhile, Matthew married Madeline, who welcomed their son, Tripp, on Dec. 29.

The hockey community has rallied to support the brothers' wives and children, parents - Guy and Jane - and their sisters - Katie and Kristen. The Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames held special puck drops commemorating Johnny and Matthew when they hosted the Blue Jackets in the NHL.

The Dubuque Fighting Saints, Johnny’s junior hockey team, retired his jersey number in a special ceremony on Jan. 11.

Johnny Gaudreau’s family reveal his and Matthew's love for the Philadelphia Eagles

On Sunday, Jane Gaudreau shared a post reflecting her sons Johnny and Matthew's love for the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL franchise’s upcoming Superbowl game.

“I know two incredibly happy fans in heaven,” she wrote on Instagram. “GO BIRDS!!!!!!!!! Going to the Super Bowl for the boys!!!! One more win.”

Jane shared a post of the brothers in Eagles gear. (Credit: IG/@jgaudreau311)

Katie also posted about Johnny’s love for the Eagles, sharing a photo of him wearing the Philadelphia team’s hoodie and beanie. On Friday, Meredith posted a clip, initially shared by the clothing label “Pressed by Sarita,” featuring a pair of pants with Johnny’s face on them.

“He’s so cute 😭 and so are my new fav pants,” Meredith’s caption said.

The Gaudreau family have taken to social media to keep their memory alive. In the months following the brothers' passing, they shared throwback photos, stories and videos capturing Johnny and Matthew’s childhood and celebrating their lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.