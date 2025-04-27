Lightning captain Victor Hedman claps back at Matthew Tkachuk's controversial hit as playoff rivalry heats up

Matthew Tkachuk has further ignited the hatred in the Battle of Florida. We all know the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning do not like each other, and it's made for a tremendous start to their first-round series.

Frustrations boiled over for Brandon Hagel, who crossed the line in Game 2, delivering a late, high hit on Florida's captain, Aleksander Barkov, after never even touching the puck. The Lightning's star forward was handed a one-game suspension for his actions.

Then, in Game 3 on Saturday afternoon, it was Matthew Tkachuk who came very close to crossing the line himself. The Panthers' superstar laid a late hit on Jake Guentzel seconds after he made a pass to secure an empty-net goal. It put an end to Tkachuk's afternoon as he was assessed a five-minute major penalty for interference.

The Bolts are obviously not happy about the hit, and Captain Victor Hedman was asked to provide his thoughts during his media availability on Sunday. Beat writer Eduardo A. Encina shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"Obviously the timing of the hit, it’s 4-1 & we’re about to make it 5-1 & he goes out of his way to hit him. We can't control what the league thinks is interference & what’s suspendable & not suspendable. So we’re just gonna fight through that," Hedman said.

Jake Guentzel does appear to be ok despite his face hitting the ice from the force of the collision with Matthew Tkachuk. Guentzel has been huge for Tampa Bay, producing four points (two goals, two assists) through the first three games of the series.

Matthew Tkachuk did not receive a hearing for the hit

To the surprise of some, Matthew Tkachuk was not given a hearing, which means there will be no supplemental discipline for his late check on Jake Guentzel.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke down the NHL Department of Player Safety's reasoning for the decision on X.

Florida is surely thankful to hear that Matthew Tkachuk will not be forced to miss any time for his hit. The 27-year-old has racked up four points (two goals, two assists) in three games upon his return from a lengthy groin injury.

Tkachuk and the Panthers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series on Monday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

